Ellis County Week 5 high school football standings

Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 23-25, with schedules for the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 2: (Note: Schedules subject to change)

Bill Spinks
Midlothian Mirror
Ennis offensive players huddle at sunset during a District 8-5A (II) football game in Greenville on Sept. 17. Ennis won, 28-0.

UIL

District 11-6A                     Dist       All       PF       PA

Waxahachie                        2-0       4-1     117       89

Duncanville                         2-0       3-1     163       93

Cedar Hill                            2-0       3-2     155     123

DeSoto                                 1-1       3-2     203     152

Mansfield                             1-1       2-3     133     166

M. Lake Ridge                     0-2       1-4     103     189

Waco Midway                      0-2       0-5       95     253

Waco                                    0-2       0-5       65     173

Friday, Sept. 24

Waxahachie 30, Mans. Lake Ridge 21*

DeSoto 56, Mansfield 26*

Cedar Hill 36, Waco 0*

Duncanville 76, Waco Midway 0*

Friday, Oct. 1

No games scheduled

District 4-5A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Midlothian                            1-0       2-2     120       76

Red Oak                               1-0       1-3     154     210

Coll. Heritage                      1-0       3-1     166       66

Mans. Summit                    1-0       2-2     116     119

Richland                              0-1       3-1     170     117

Birdville                                0-1       2-2       97     110

Burl. Centennial                 0-1       1-3       97     147

Mans. Legacy                      0-1       0-4       62     176

Friday, Sept. 24

Red Oak 49, Mans. Legacy 28*

Midlothian 31, Birdville 7*

Mans. Summit 47, Burl. Centennial 26*

Coll. Heritage 45, Richland 29*

Friday, Oct. 1

Coll. Heritage at Midlothian*

Red Oak at Richland*

Birdville at Burl. Centennial*

Mans. Summit at Mans. Legacy*

District 8-5A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Ennis                                    2-0       5-0     189     106

Royse City                           2-0       5-0     175       98

Crandall                               2-0       4-1     274     187

Forney                                  2-0       3-2       86     109

Corsicana                            0-2       3-2     113     114

Greenville                            0-2       1-4     164     147

North Forney                       0-2       1-4     119     213

Sulphur Springs                 0-2       0-5     111     263

Friday, Sept. 24

Ennis 47, Sulphur Springs 14*

Forney 24, Corsicana 6*

Royse City 35, Greenville 14*

Crandall 71, North Forney 43*

Friday, Oct. 1

No games scheduled

District 5-4A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Stephenville                        0-0       5-0     218       67

Mid. Heritage                       0-0       4-1     197     105

Waco La Vega                    0-0       3-2     185       79

Brownwood                         0-0       2-3     151     208

Life Waxahachie                 0-0       1-4       82     208

Alvarado                               0-0       1-4     166     194

Friday, Sept. 24

Mid. Heritage 49, Springtown 13

Liberty-Eylau 54, Life Waxahachie 17

Alvarado 41, North Dallas 7

Stephenville 44, Waco Connally 12

Abilene Wylie 49, Brownwood 21

Saturday, Sept. 25

Waco La Vega 48, CC Miller 13

Friday, Oct. 1

No games scheduled

District 5-4A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Glen Rose                           0-0       4-1     190       92

Ferris                                    0-0       3-2     222     165

Hillsboro                              0-0       3-2     122     113

Godley                                  0-0       2-2     159     131

Venus                                   0-0       0-3       14     152

Friday, Sept. 24

Canton 42, Ferris 29

Sanger 49, Venus 0

Glen Rose 41, Decatur 21

Godley 63, Dallas Lincoln 42

Hillsboro 29, Teague 7

Friday, Oct. 1

Bridgeport at Ferris

Mineral Wells at Glen Rose

Hillsboro at Canton

Aubrey at Godley

Venus at Krum

District 7-3A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

West                                     1-0       5-0     228       80

Grandview                           1-0       4-1     166     117

Whitney                                1-0       2-3     155     168

Dallas A+                             0-0       1-3       42     189

Life Oak Cliff                        0-1       4-1     177     121

Maypearl                              0-1       2-2       61     110

Dallas Madison                  0-1       2-3     137     160

Friday, Sept. 24

Grandview 49, Maypearl 0*

West 56, Life Oak Cliff 15*

Whitney 45, Dallas Madison 18*

(Dallas A+ bye)

Friday, Oct. 1

Life Oak Cliff at Grandview*

Dallas Madison at West*

Dallas A+ at Whitney*

(Maypearl bye)

District 7-3A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Blooming Grove                 1-0       3-1     145       60

Palmer                                 1-0       2-1       97       98

Edgewood                           1-0       2-2     111     106

Dallas Gateway                  0-0       1-3     108     126

Scurry-Rosser                    0-1       2-3     196     152

Mildred                                 0-1       2-3       66     135

Rice                                      0-1       1-4       92     176

Friday, Sept. 24

Palmer 42, Rice 16*

Blooming Grove 21, Mildred 12*

Edgewood 50, Scurry-Rosser 36*

(Dallas Gateway bye)

Friday, Oct. 1

Palmer at Mildred*

Dallas Gateway at Rice*

Blooming Grove at Edgewood*

(Scurry-Rosser bye)

District 8-2A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Italy                                        0-0       3-2     178       96

Marlin                                    0-0       3-2     157     111

Axtell                                     0-0       2-3     127     185

Dawson                               0-0       1-4     100     143

Kerens                                 0-0       1-4       47     176

Cayuga                                 0-0       0-5       74     180

Friday, Sept. 24

Mart 40, Italy 7

Chilton 54, Kerens 2

Marlin 54, Wortham 32

Dawson 24, Hubbard 12

Jewett Leon 38, Cayuga 6

Axtell 70, Meridian 7

Friday, Oct. 1

No games scheduled

District 11-1A (I)                Dist       All       PF       PA

Bynum                                  0-0       3-1     163     120

Avalon                                   0-0       2-3     197     203

Covington                            0-0       2-3     146     200

Milford                                   0-0       1-3       80     183

Blum                                     0-0       1-4       90     249

Thursday, Sept. 23

May 77, Blum 14

Friday, Sept. 24

Coolidge 54, Avalon 41

Plano Coram Deo 46, Bynum 6

Milford at Jonesboro, canceled

Saturday, Sept. 25

Covington 41, Walnut Springs 26

Thursday, Sept. 30

Penelope at Covington

Friday, Oct. 1

Gholson at Avalon

Milford at FW THESA

Cranfills Gap at Bynum

Abbott at Blum

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)              Dist       All       PF       PA

Waco Live Oak                    2-0       5-0     343     104

Waco Vanguard                  0-0       5-0     298       56

Plano Coram Deo             0-0        4-0     232       48

McK. Cornerstone              1-1       3-1     253     168

Ovilla Christian                   0-1       3-2     188     146

Rockwall Heritage             0-1       0-5       68     262

z-Kenn. Fellowship            0-0       0-0          0          0

z-canceled season

Friday, Sept. 24

Waco Live Oak 49, Ovilla Christian 0*

McK. Cornerstone 61, Rockwall Heritage 16*

Plano Coram Deo 46, Bynum 6

Waco Vanguard 50, Irving Highlands 0

Friday, Oct. 1

Rockwall Heritage at Waco Vanguard*

Carr. Prince of Peace at Plano Coram Deo

Waco Live Oak at Oglesby

(Ovilla Christian, McK. Cornerstone bye)