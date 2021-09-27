Ellis County Week 5 high school football standings
Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 23-25, with schedules for the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 2: (Note: Schedules subject to change)
UIL
District 11-6A Dist All PF PA
Waxahachie 2-0 4-1 117 89
Duncanville 2-0 3-1 163 93
Cedar Hill 2-0 3-2 155 123
DeSoto 1-1 3-2 203 152
Mansfield 1-1 2-3 133 166
M. Lake Ridge 0-2 1-4 103 189
Waco Midway 0-2 0-5 95 253
Waco 0-2 0-5 65 173
Friday, Sept. 24
Waxahachie 30, Mans. Lake Ridge 21*
DeSoto 56, Mansfield 26*
Cedar Hill 36, Waco 0*
Duncanville 76, Waco Midway 0*
Friday, Oct. 1
No games scheduled
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
Midlothian 1-0 2-2 120 76
Red Oak 1-0 1-3 154 210
Coll. Heritage 1-0 3-1 166 66
Mans. Summit 1-0 2-2 116 119
Richland 0-1 3-1 170 117
Birdville 0-1 2-2 97 110
Burl. Centennial 0-1 1-3 97 147
Mans. Legacy 0-1 0-4 62 176
Friday, Sept. 24
Red Oak 49, Mans. Legacy 28*
Midlothian 31, Birdville 7*
Mans. Summit 47, Burl. Centennial 26*
Coll. Heritage 45, Richland 29*
Friday, Oct. 1
Coll. Heritage at Midlothian*
Red Oak at Richland*
Birdville at Burl. Centennial*
Mans. Summit at Mans. Legacy*
District 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Ennis 2-0 5-0 189 106
Royse City 2-0 5-0 175 98
Crandall 2-0 4-1 274 187
Forney 2-0 3-2 86 109
Corsicana 0-2 3-2 113 114
Greenville 0-2 1-4 164 147
North Forney 0-2 1-4 119 213
Sulphur Springs 0-2 0-5 111 263
Friday, Sept. 24
Ennis 47, Sulphur Springs 14*
Forney 24, Corsicana 6*
Royse City 35, Greenville 14*
Crandall 71, North Forney 43*
Friday, Oct. 1
No games scheduled
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
Stephenville 0-0 5-0 218 67
Mid. Heritage 0-0 4-1 197 105
Waco La Vega 0-0 3-2 185 79
Brownwood 0-0 2-3 151 208
Life Waxahachie 0-0 1-4 82 208
Alvarado 0-0 1-4 166 194
Friday, Sept. 24
Mid. Heritage 49, Springtown 13
Liberty-Eylau 54, Life Waxahachie 17
Alvarado 41, North Dallas 7
Stephenville 44, Waco Connally 12
Abilene Wylie 49, Brownwood 21
Saturday, Sept. 25
Waco La Vega 48, CC Miller 13
Friday, Oct. 1
No games scheduled
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
Glen Rose 0-0 4-1 190 92
Ferris 0-0 3-2 222 165
Hillsboro 0-0 3-2 122 113
Godley 0-0 2-2 159 131
Venus 0-0 0-3 14 152
Friday, Sept. 24
Canton 42, Ferris 29
Sanger 49, Venus 0
Glen Rose 41, Decatur 21
Godley 63, Dallas Lincoln 42
Hillsboro 29, Teague 7
Friday, Oct. 1
Bridgeport at Ferris
Mineral Wells at Glen Rose
Hillsboro at Canton
Aubrey at Godley
Venus at Krum
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
West 1-0 5-0 228 80
Grandview 1-0 4-1 166 117
Whitney 1-0 2-3 155 168
Dallas A+ 0-0 1-3 42 189
Life Oak Cliff 0-1 4-1 177 121
Maypearl 0-1 2-2 61 110
Dallas Madison 0-1 2-3 137 160
Friday, Sept. 24
Grandview 49, Maypearl 0*
West 56, Life Oak Cliff 15*
Whitney 45, Dallas Madison 18*
(Dallas A+ bye)
Friday, Oct. 1
Life Oak Cliff at Grandview*
Dallas Madison at West*
Dallas A+ at Whitney*
(Maypearl bye)
District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
Blooming Grove 1-0 3-1 145 60
Palmer 1-0 2-1 97 98
Edgewood 1-0 2-2 111 106
Dallas Gateway 0-0 1-3 108 126
Scurry-Rosser 0-1 2-3 196 152
Mildred 0-1 2-3 66 135
Rice 0-1 1-4 92 176
Friday, Sept. 24
Palmer 42, Rice 16*
Blooming Grove 21, Mildred 12*
Edgewood 50, Scurry-Rosser 36*
(Dallas Gateway bye)
Friday, Oct. 1
Palmer at Mildred*
Dallas Gateway at Rice*
Blooming Grove at Edgewood*
(Scurry-Rosser bye)
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
Italy 0-0 3-2 178 96
Marlin 0-0 3-2 157 111
Axtell 0-0 2-3 127 185
Dawson 0-0 1-4 100 143
Kerens 0-0 1-4 47 176
Cayuga 0-0 0-5 74 180
Friday, Sept. 24
Mart 40, Italy 7
Chilton 54, Kerens 2
Marlin 54, Wortham 32
Dawson 24, Hubbard 12
Jewett Leon 38, Cayuga 6
Axtell 70, Meridian 7
Friday, Oct. 1
No games scheduled
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Bynum 0-0 3-1 163 120
Avalon 0-0 2-3 197 203
Covington 0-0 2-3 146 200
Milford 0-0 1-3 80 183
Blum 0-0 1-4 90 249
Thursday, Sept. 23
May 77, Blum 14
Friday, Sept. 24
Coolidge 54, Avalon 41
Plano Coram Deo 46, Bynum 6
Milford at Jonesboro, canceled
Saturday, Sept. 25
Covington 41, Walnut Springs 26
Thursday, Sept. 30
Penelope at Covington
Friday, Oct. 1
Gholson at Avalon
Milford at FW THESA
Cranfills Gap at Bynum
Abbott at Blum
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
Waco Live Oak 2-0 5-0 343 104
Waco Vanguard 0-0 5-0 298 56
Plano Coram Deo 0-0 4-0 232 48
McK. Cornerstone 1-1 3-1 253 168
Ovilla Christian 0-1 3-2 188 146
Rockwall Heritage 0-1 0-5 68 262
z-Kenn. Fellowship 0-0 0-0 0 0
z-canceled season
Friday, Sept. 24
Waco Live Oak 49, Ovilla Christian 0*
McK. Cornerstone 61, Rockwall Heritage 16*
Plano Coram Deo 46, Bynum 6
Waco Vanguard 50, Irving Highlands 0
Friday, Oct. 1
Rockwall Heritage at Waco Vanguard*
Carr. Prince of Peace at Plano Coram Deo
Waco Live Oak at Oglesby
(Ovilla Christian, McK. Cornerstone bye)