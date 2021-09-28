Homecoming is sweet for Heritage

Mirror report

Returning home to Don Floyd Field at MISD Multipurpose Stadium for homecoming was just what the doctor ordered for a Heritage High School football team still smarting from a 20-point road loss at Melissa the week before.

It took a quarter for the Jags to really get rolling, but they erupted before halftime and continued to pull away from former No. 9-ranked Springtown for a 49-14 non-district victory, entering their bye week on a very upbeat note.

Junior quarterback Kaden Brown was the shining star once again, as he passed for four touchdowns and broke a 49-yard run for another score. Brown completed 10 of 18 pass attempts for 244 yards, with no interceptions.

Brown distributed his TD passes among four different receivers: Xavier Moten for 40 yards, Sam Hopkins for 45 yards, T.J. Pride for 17 yards and Stetson Sarratt for 76 yards.

Jason Barela added a TD run of 50 yards before halftime en route to 81 yards on only four touches, and Cameron Aguillard added the cherry on top with a 32-yard run to end the scoring with 3:32 left.

On defense, Solomon Hopkins led the way with 14 total tackles, followed by Sam Sinclair with 11. Rylan Figueroa recovered a fumble, and Greg Johnson and freshman Ryan Satterwhite each blocked a kick.

The Jags actually trailed at the end of the first quarter. Brown’s 40-yard scoring pass to Moten midway through the first put HHS on top, but the Jags went for two and came up short. The Porcupines answered with a 44-yard pass from Hudson Hulett to Speck Behle, and the PAT kick put Springtown on top, 7-6.

That’s where the Jags took over. Brown’s 45-yard pass to Sam Hopkins put HHS in the lead to stay, then they executed an onside kick and drove for another touchdown with Brown hitting Pride to make it 21-7. Finally, Barela broke free on the first play of a new possession and Heritage led at the break by three touchdowns.

The Jags continued to pull away in the second half as Brown broke a long TD run and later hit Sarratt for a big pass play,

The Jags (4-1) will rest this weekend and get ready for 5-4A (Division I) play against Alvarado on Oct. 8.