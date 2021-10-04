Ellis County Week 6 high school football standings

High school standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 2, with schedules for the weekend of Oct. 7-9: (Note: Schedules subject to change)

Bill Spinks
Midlothian Mirror
Midlothian's Xavionte Jackson finds running room during Friday night's District 4-5A (I) game against Colleyville Heritage at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

UIL

District 11-6A                     Dist       All       PF       PA

Waxahachie                        2-0       4-1     117       89

Duncanville                         2-0       3-1     163       93

Cedar Hill                            2-0       3-2     155     123

DeSoto                                 1-1       3-2     203     152

Mansfield                             1-1       2-3     133     166

Waco Midway                      0-2       0-5       95     253

M. Lake Ridge                     0-2       0-5       75     216

Waco                                    0-2       0-5       65     173

Friday, Oct. 1

No games scheduled

Friday, Oct. 8

Waxahachie at Cedar Hill*

Duncanville at Mans. Lake Ridge*

Waco at DeSoto*

Mansfield at Waco Midway*

District 4-5A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Coll. Heritage                      2-0       4-1     176       73

Mans. Summit                    2-0       3-2     157     119

Richland                              1-1       4-1     200     131

Birdville                                1-1       3-2     137     149

Midlothian                            1-1       2-3     127       86

Red Oak                               1-1       1-4     168     240

Burl. Centennial                 0-2       1-4     136     187

Mans. Legacy                      0-2       0-5       62     217

Friday, Oct. 1

Coll. Heritage 10, Midlothian 7*

Richland 30, Red Oak 14*

Birdville 40, Burl. Centennial 39*

Mans. Summit 41, Mans. Legacy 0*

Friday, Oct. 8

Burl. Centennial at Midlothian*

Coll. Heritage at Red Oak*

Richland at Mans. Summit*

Mans. Legacy at Birdville*

District 8-5A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Ennis                                    2-0       5-0     189     106

Royse City                           2-0       5-0     175       98

Crandall                               2-0       4-1     274     187

Forney                                  2-0       3-2       86     109

Corsicana                            0-2       3-2     113     114

Greenville                            0-2       1-4     164     147

North Forney                       0-2       1-4     119     213

Sulphur Springs                 0-2       0-5     111     263

Friday, Oct. 1

No games scheduled

Thursday, Oct. 7

Crandall at Forney*

Friday, Oct. 8

Ennis at North Forney*

Royse City at Sulphur Springs*

Corsicana at Greenville*

District 5-4A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Stephenville                        0-0       5-0     218       67

Mid. Heritage                       0-0       4-1     197     105

Waco La Vega                    0-0       3-2     185       79

Brownwood                         0-0       2-3     151     208

Life Waxahachie                 0-0       1-4       82     208

Alvarado                               0-0       1-4     166     194

Friday, Oct. 1

No games scheduled

Friday, Oct. 8

Mid. Heritage at Brownwood*

Life Waxahachie at Alvarado*

Stephenville at Waco La Vega*

District 5-4A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Glen Rose                           0-0       5-1     253     112

Ferris                                    0-0       3-3     236     196

Hillsboro                              0-0       3-3     136     147

Godley                                  0-0       2-3     183     183

Venus                                   0-0       0-4       20     207

Friday, Oct. 1

Bridgeport 31, Ferris 14

Glen Rose 63, Mineral Wells 20

Canton 34, Hillsboro 14

Aubrey 52, Godley 24

Krum 55, Venus 6

Friday, Oct. 8

Godley at Glen Rose*

Hillsboro at Venus*

(Ferris bye)

District 7-3A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

West                                     2-0       6-0     288       92

Grandview                           2-0       5-1     225     117

Whitney                                2-0       3-3     223     168

Maypearl                              0-1       2-2       61     110

Dallas A+                             0-1       1-4       42     257

Life Oak Cliff                        0-2       4-2     177     180

Dallas Madison                  0-2       2-4     149     220

Friday, Oct. 1

Grandview 59, Life Oak Cliff 0*

West 60, Dallas Madison 12*

Whitney 68, Dallas A+ 0*

(Maypearl bye)

Thursday, Oct. 7

West at Dallas A+*

Friday, Oct. 8

Maypearl at Life Oak Cliff*

Grandview at Dallas Madison*

(Whitney bye)

District 7-3A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Palmer                                 2-0       3-1     147     122

Edgewood                           2-0       3-2     153     120

Blooming Grove                 1-1       3-2     159     102

Rice                                      1-1       2-4     124     188

Scurry-Rosser                    0-1       2-3     196     152

Dallas Gateway                  0-1       1-4     120     158

Mildred                                 0-2       2-4       80     185

Friday, Oct. 1

Palmer 50, Mildred 24*

Rice 32, Dallas Gateway 12*

Edgewood 42, Blooming Grove 14*

(Scurry-Rosser bye)

Friday, Oct. 8

Edgewood at Palmer*

Scurry-Rosser at Blooming Grove*

Mildred at Dallas Gateway*

(Rice bye)

District 8-2A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Italy                                        0-0       3-2     178       96

Marlin                                    0-0       3-2     157     111

Axtell                                     0-0       2-3     127     185

Dawson                               0-0       1-4     100     143

Kerens                                 0-0       1-4       47     176

Cayuga                                 0-0       0-5       74     180

Friday, Oct. 1

No games scheduled

Friday, Oct. 8

Marlin at Italy*

Cayuga at Axtell*

Dawson at Kerens*

District 11-1A (I)                Dist       All       PF       PA

Bynum                                  0-0       3-2     203     177

Avalon                                   0-0       3-3     242     203

Covington                            0-0       2-4     159     220

Milford                                   0-0       1-4     100     219

Blum                                     0-0       1-5       90     295

Thursday, Sept. 30

Penelope 20, Covington 13

Friday, Oct. 1

Avalon 45, Gholson 0

FW THESA 36, Milford 20

Cranfills Gap 57, Bynum 40

Abbott 46, Blum 0

Friday, Oct. 8

Bynum at Milford*

Covington at Avalon*

(Blum bye)

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)              Dist       All       PF       PA

Waco Live Oak                    2-0       6-0     397     112

Waco Vanguard                  1-0       6-0     356       56

McK. Cornerstone              1-1       3-1     253     168

Plano Coram Deo             0-0        5-0     286       56

Ovilla Christian                   0-1       4-2     242     152

Rockwall Heritage             0-2       0-6       68     320

Thursday, Sept. 30

Ovilla Christian 54, Temple Centex Chargers 6

Waco Live Oak 54, Oglesby 8

Friday, Oct. 1

Waco Vanguard 58, Rockwall Heritage 0*

Plano Coram Deo 54, Carr. Prince of Peace 8

(McK. Cornerstone bye)

Thursday, Oct. 7

Garland Christian at McK. Cornerstone

Friday, Oct. 8

Plano Coram Deo at Ovilla Christian*

Waco Vanguard at Waco Live Oak*

(Rockwall Heritage bye)