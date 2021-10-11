Ellis County Week 7 high school football standings
High school football standings and results from the weekend of Oct. 7-9, with schedules for the weekend of Oct. 14-16: (Schedules subject to change)
UIL
District 11-6A Dist All PF PA
Duncanville 3-0 4-1 222 93
Cedar Hill 3-0 4-2 169 133
Waxahachie 2-1 4-2 127 103
DeSoto 2-1 4-2 275 158
Mansfield 2-1 3-3 157 172
Waco Midway 0-3 0-6 101 277
M. Lake Ridge 0-3 0-6 75 275
Waco 0-3 0-6 71 245
Friday, Oct. 8
Cedar Hill 14, Waxahachie 10*
Duncanville 59, Mans. Lake Ridge 0*
DeSoto 72, Waco 6*
Mansfield 24, Waco Midway 6*
Friday, Oct. 15
Waxahachie at Duncanville*
Cedar Hill at DeSoto*
Waco Midway at Waco*
Mans. Lake Ridge at Mansfield*
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
Coll. Heritage 3-0 5-1 224 94
Mans. Summit 3-0 4-2 197 135
Midlothian 2-1 3-3 156 93
Richland 1-2 4-2 216 171
Birdville 1-2 3-3 158 190
Red Oak 1-2 1-5 189 288
Mans. Legacy 1-2 1-5 103 238
Burl. Centennial 0-3 1-5 143 216
Friday, Oct. 8
Midlothian 29, Burl. Centennial 7*
Coll. Heritage 48. Red Oak 21*
Mans. Summit 40. Richland 16*
Mans. Legacy 41, Birdville 21*
Friday, Oct. 15
Midlothian at Red Oak*
Birdville at Richland*
Mans. Summit at Coll. Heritage*
Burl. Centennial at Mans. Legacy*
District 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Ennis 3-0 6-0 229 119
Royse City 3-0 6-0 217 126
Forney 3-0 4-2 118 139
Crandall 2-1 4-2 304 219
Corsicana 1-2 4-2 133 128
Greenville 0-3 1-5 178 167
North Forney 0-3 1-5 132 253
Sulphur Springs 0-3 0-6 139 305
Thursday, Oct. 7
Forney 32, Crandall 30, 3OT*
Friday, Oct. 8
Ennis 42, North Forney 13*
Royse City 42, Sulphur Springs 28*
Corsicana 20, Greenville 14*
Friday, Oct. 15
Crandall at Ennis*
North Forney at Royse City*
Sulphur Springs at Corsicana*
Forney at Greenville*
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
Mid. Heritage 1-0 5-1 240 130
Stephenville 1-0 6-0 253 74
Alvarado 1-0 2-4 201 208
Waco La Vega 0-1 3-3 192 114
Brownwood 0-1 2-4 176 251
Life Waxahachie 0-1 1-5 96 243
Friday, Oct. 8
Mid. Heritage 43, Brownwood 25*
Alvarado 35, Life Waxahachie 14*
Stephenville 35, Waco La Vega 7*
Friday, Oct. 15
Life Waxahachie at Mid. Heritage*
Waco La Vega at Brownwood*
Alvarado at Stephenville*
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
Glen Rose 1-0 6-1 294 136
Hillsboro 1-0 4-3 184 149
Ferris 0-0 3-3 236 196
Godley 0-1 2-4 207 224
Venus 0-1 0-5 22 255
Friday, Oct. 8
Glen Rose 41, Godley 24*
Hillsboro 48, Venus 2*
(Ferris bye)
Friday, Oct. 15
Ferris at Godley*
Glen Rose at Hillsboro*
(Venus bye)
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
West 3-0 7-0 351 92
Grandview 3-0 6-1 279 144
Whitney 2-0 3-3 223 168
Maypearl 1-1 3-2 85 129
Dallas A+ 0-2 1-5 42 320
Life Oak Cliff 0-3 4-3 196 204
Dallas Madison 0-3 2-5 176 274
Thursday, Oct. 7
West 63, Dallas A+ 0*
Friday, Oct. 8
Maypearl 24, Life Oak Cliff 19*
Grandview 54, Dallas Madison 27*
(Whitney bye)
Friday, Oct. 15
Dallas Madison at Maypearl*
Grandview at Dallas A+*
Whitney at West*
(Life Oak Cliff bye)
District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
Palmer 3-0 4-1 183 142
Blooming Grove 2-1 4-2 198 137
Edgewood 2-1 3-3 173 156
Rice 1-1 2-4 124 188
Mildred 1-2 3-4 126 191
Scurry-Rosser 0-2 2-4 231 191
Dallas Gateway 0-2 1-5 126 204
Friday, Oct. 8
Palmer 36, Edgewood 20*
Blooming Grove 39, Scurry-Rosser 35*
Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 6*
(Rice bye)
Friday, Oct. 15
Palmer at Scurry-Rosser*
Rice at Mildred*
Dallas Gateway at Edgewood*
(Blooming Grove bye)
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
Italy 1-0 4-2 201 117
Dawson 1-0 2-4 128 150
Cayuga 1-0 1-5 113 208
Marlin 0-1 3-3 178 134
Axtell 0-1 2-4 155 184
Kerens 0-1 1-5 54 204
Friday, Oct. 8
Italy 23, Marlin 21*
Cayuga 39, Axtell 28*
Dawson 28, Kerens 7*
Friday, Oct. 15
Kerens at Italy*
Cayuga at Marlin*
Axtell at Dawson*
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Avalon 1-0 4-3 306 217
Milford 1-0 2-4 178 290
Blum 0-0 1-5 90 295
Bynum 0-1 3-3 274 255
Covington 0-1 2-5 173 284
Friday, Oct. 8
Milford 78, Bynum 71*
Avalon 64, Covington 14*
(Blum bye)
Friday, Oct. 15
Avalon at Bynum*
Blum at Covington*
(Milford bye)
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
Waco Live Oak 3-0 7-0 478 148
Plano Coram Deo 1-0 6-0 338 72
Waco Vanguard 1-1 6-1 392 137
McK. Cornerstone 1-1 4-1 305 168
Ovilla Christian 0-2 4-3 258 204
Rockwall Heritage 0-2 0-6 68 320
Thursday, Oct. 7
McK. Cornerstone 52, Garland Christian 0
Friday, Oct. 8
Plano Coram Deo 52, Ovilla Christian 16*
Waco Live Oak 81, Waco Vanguard 36*
(Rockwall Heritage bye)
Friday, Oct. 15
McK. Cornerstone at Ovilla Christian*
Waco Live Oak at Plano Coram Deo*
(Rockwall Heritage, Waco Vanguard bye)