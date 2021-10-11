Ellis County Week 7 high school football standings

High school football standings and results from the weekend of Oct. 7-9, with schedules for the weekend of Oct. 14-16: (Schedules subject to change)

Bill Spinks
Midlothian Mirror
Waxahachie running back Jayden Becks finds the way blocked during Friday night's District 11-6A game at Cedar Hill. The Longhorns scored late to edge the Indians, 14-10.

UIL

District 11-6A                     Dist       All       PF       PA

Duncanville                         3-0       4-1     222       93

Cedar Hill                            3-0       4-2     169     133

Waxahachie                        2-1       4-2     127     103

DeSoto                                 2-1       4-2     275     158

Mansfield                             2-1       3-3     157     172

Waco Midway                      0-3       0-6     101     277

M. Lake Ridge                     0-3       0-6       75     275

Waco                                    0-3       0-6       71     245

Friday, Oct. 8

Cedar Hill 14, Waxahachie 10*

Duncanville 59, Mans. Lake Ridge 0*

DeSoto 72, Waco 6*

Mansfield 24, Waco Midway 6*

Friday, Oct. 15

Waxahachie at Duncanville*

Cedar Hill at DeSoto*

Waco Midway at Waco*

Mans. Lake Ridge at Mansfield*

District 4-5A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Coll. Heritage                      3-0       5-1     224       94

Mans. Summit                    3-0       4-2     197     135

Midlothian                            2-1       3-3     156       93

Richland                              1-2       4-2     216     171

Birdville                                1-2       3-3     158     190

Red Oak                               1-2       1-5     189     288

Mans. Legacy                      1-2       1-5     103     238

Burl. Centennial                 0-3       1-5     143     216

Friday, Oct. 8

Midlothian 29, Burl. Centennial 7*

Coll. Heritage 48. Red Oak 21*

Mans. Summit 40. Richland 16*

Mans. Legacy 41, Birdville 21*

Friday, Oct. 15

Midlothian at Red Oak*

Birdville at Richland*

Mans. Summit at Coll. Heritage*

Burl. Centennial at Mans. Legacy*

District 8-5A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Ennis                                    3-0       6-0     229     119

Royse City                           3-0       6-0     217     126

Forney                                  3-0       4-2     118     139

Crandall                               2-1       4-2     304     219

Corsicana                            1-2       4-2     133     128

Greenville                            0-3       1-5     178     167

North Forney                       0-3       1-5     132     253

Sulphur Springs                 0-3       0-6     139     305

Thursday, Oct. 7

Forney 32, Crandall 30, 3OT*

Friday, Oct. 8

Ennis 42, North Forney 13*

Royse City 42, Sulphur Springs 28*

Corsicana 20, Greenville 14*

Friday, Oct. 15

Crandall at Ennis*

North Forney at Royse City*

Sulphur Springs at Corsicana*

Forney at Greenville*

District 5-4A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Mid. Heritage                       1-0       5-1     240     130

Stephenville                        1-0       6-0     253       74

Alvarado                               1-0       2-4     201     208

Waco La Vega                    0-1       3-3     192     114

Brownwood                         0-1       2-4     176     251

Life Waxahachie                 0-1       1-5       96     243

Friday, Oct. 8

Mid. Heritage 43, Brownwood 25*

Alvarado 35, Life Waxahachie 14*

Stephenville 35, Waco La Vega 7*

Friday, Oct. 15

Life Waxahachie at Mid. Heritage*

Waco La Vega at Brownwood*

Alvarado at Stephenville*

District 5-4A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Glen Rose                           1-0       6-1     294     136

Hillsboro                              1-0       4-3     184     149

Ferris                                    0-0       3-3     236     196

Godley                                  0-1       2-4     207     224

Venus                                   0-1       0-5       22     255

Friday, Oct. 8

Glen Rose 41, Godley 24*

Hillsboro 48, Venus 2*

(Ferris bye)

Friday, Oct. 15

Ferris at Godley*

Glen Rose at Hillsboro*

(Venus bye)

District 7-3A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

West                                     3-0       7-0     351       92

Grandview                           3-0       6-1     279     144

Whitney                                2-0       3-3     223     168

Maypearl                              1-1       3-2       85     129

Dallas A+                             0-2       1-5       42     320

Life Oak Cliff                        0-3       4-3     196     204

Dallas Madison                  0-3       2-5     176     274

Thursday, Oct. 7

West 63, Dallas A+ 0*

Friday, Oct. 8

Maypearl 24, Life Oak Cliff 19*

Grandview 54, Dallas Madison 27*

(Whitney bye)

Friday, Oct. 15

Dallas Madison at Maypearl*

Grandview at Dallas A+*

Whitney at West*

(Life Oak Cliff bye)

District 7-3A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Palmer                                 3-0       4-1     183     142

Blooming Grove                 2-1       4-2     198     137

Edgewood                           2-1       3-3     173     156

Rice                                      1-1       2-4     124     188

Mildred                                 1-2       3-4     126     191

Scurry-Rosser                    0-2       2-4     231     191

Dallas Gateway                  0-2       1-5     126     204

Friday, Oct. 8

Palmer 36, Edgewood 20*

Blooming Grove 39, Scurry-Rosser 35*

Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 6*

(Rice bye)

Friday, Oct. 15

Palmer at Scurry-Rosser*

Rice at Mildred*

Dallas Gateway at Edgewood*

(Blooming Grove bye)

District 8-2A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Italy                                        1-0       4-2     201     117

Dawson                               1-0       2-4     128     150

Cayuga                                 1-0       1-5     113     208

Marlin                                    0-1       3-3     178     134

Axtell                                     0-1       2-4     155     184

Kerens                                 0-1       1-5       54     204

Friday, Oct. 8

Italy 23, Marlin 21*

Cayuga 39, Axtell 28*

Dawson 28, Kerens 7*

Friday, Oct. 15

Kerens at Italy*

Cayuga at Marlin*

Axtell at Dawson*

District 11-1A (I)                Dist       All       PF       PA

Avalon                                   1-0       4-3     306     217

Milford                                   1-0       2-4     178     290

Blum                                     0-0       1-5       90     295

Bynum                                  0-1       3-3     274     255

Covington                            0-1       2-5     173     284

Friday, Oct. 8

Milford 78, Bynum 71*

Avalon 64, Covington 14*

(Blum bye)

Friday, Oct. 15

Avalon at Bynum*

Blum at Covington*

(Milford bye)

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)              Dist       All       PF       PA

Waco Live Oak                    3-0       7-0     478     148

Plano Coram Deo             1-0        6-0     338       72

Waco Vanguard                  1-1       6-1     392     137

McK. Cornerstone              1-1       4-1     305     168

Ovilla Christian                   0-2       4-3     258     204

Rockwall Heritage             0-2       0-6       68     320

Thursday, Oct. 7

McK. Cornerstone 52, Garland Christian 0

Friday, Oct. 8

Plano Coram Deo 52, Ovilla Christian 16*

Waco Live Oak 81, Waco Vanguard 36*

(Rockwall Heritage bye)

Friday, Oct. 15

McK. Cornerstone at Ovilla Christian*

Waco Live Oak at Plano Coram Deo*

(Rockwall Heritage, Waco Vanguard bye)