HHS freshmen defeat Brownwood

Mirror report

The Heritage freshman football team played game No. 6 Thursday night, which was a hard-fought game versus Brownwood. The Jaguars won, 20-6, and improved their season record to 5-1 and 1-0 in district.

Scoring for the Jaguars were Jacob Franco with two rushing touchdowns, Lane Hargrove with a receiving touchdown and Carter Rutenbar with a passing touchdown. Freeman Robinson ran the ball well all night, along with physical blocking from the offensive line. Pato Cantu converted two extra points.

The defense played lights out, creating 3 first-half turnovers, and held Brownwood to a total of 6 points in the game. Defensive standouts included Hargrove, Trent Pace, Robinson and Cooper Farnsworth along with an overall relentless effort by the entire defense.

The next game is Thursday, Oct. 14 at Waxahachie Life.