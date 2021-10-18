Ellis County Week 8 high school football standings

Football standings and results from the weekend of Oct. 14-16, with schedules for the weekend of Oct. 21-23: (Note: Schedules subject to change)

Bill Spinks
Midlothian Mirror
Maypearl's Ryan Holliday (22) intercepts a pass during Friday night's District 7-3A (I) home game against Dallas Madison. The Panthers won, 21-8.

UIL

District 11-6A                     Dist       All       PF       PA

Duncanville                         4-0       5-1     274       96

DeSoto                                 3-1       5-2     320     158

Cedar Hill                            3-1       4-3     169     178

Waxahachie                        2-2       4-3     130     155

Mansfield                             2-2       3-4     194     216

Waco Midway                      1-3       1-6     128     295

M. Lake Ridge                     1-3       1-6     119     312

Waco                                    0-4       0-7       89     272

Friday, Oct. 15

Duncanville 52, Waxahachie 3*

DeSoto 45, Cedar Hill 0*

Waco Midway 27, Waco 18*

Mans. Lake Ridge 44, Mansfield 37*

Friday, Oct. 22

Mansfield at Waxahachie*

Duncanville at Cedar Hill*

Waco at Mans. Lake Ridge*

DeSoto at Waco Midway*

District 4-5A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Coll. Heritage                      4-0       6-1     259     128

Midlothian                            3-1       4-3     198     120

Mans. Summit                    3-1       4-3     231     170

Richland                              2-2       5-2     252     200

Birdville                                1-3       3-4     187     226

Burl. Centennial                 1-3       2-5     171     223

Red Oak                               1-3       1-6     216     330

Mans. Legacy                      1-3       1-6     110     266

Friday, Oct. 15

Midlothian 42, Red Oak 27*

Richland 36. Birdville 29*

Coll. Heritage 35, Mans. Summit 34*

Burl. Centennial 28, Mans. Legacy 7*

Friday, Oct. 22

Mans. Legacy at Midlothian* (HC)

Red Oak at Mans. Summit*

Coll. Heritage at Birdville*

Richland at Burl. Centennial*

District 8-5A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Ennis                                    4-0       7-0     295     140

Royse City                           4-0       7-0     272     139

Forney                                  4-0       5-2     153     139

Corsicana                            2-2       5-2     175     166

Crandall                               2-2       4-3     325     285

Greenville                            0-4       1-6     178     202

North Forney                       0-4       1-6     145     308

Sulphur Springs                 0-4       0-7     177     347

Friday, Oct. 15

Ennis 66, Crandall 21*

Royse City 55, North Forney 13*

Corsicana 42, Sulphur Springs 38*

Forney 35, Greenville 0*

Thursday, Oct. 21

Corsicana at North Forney*

Friday, Oct. 22

Ennis at Forney*

Royse City at Crandall*

Greenville at Sulphur Springs*

District 5-4A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Mid. Heritage                       2-0       6-1     304     130

Stephenville                        2-0       7-0     309       74

Waco La Vega                    1-1       4-3     241     147

Alvarado                               1-1       2-5     201     264

Brownwood                         0-2       2-5     209     300

Life Waxahachie                 0-2       1-6       96     307

Friday, Oct. 15

Mid. Heritage 64, Life Waxahachie 0*

Waco La Vega 49, Brownwood 33*

Stephenville 56, Alvarado 0*

Friday, Oct. 22

Mid. Heritage at Waco La Vega*

Stephenville at Life Waxahachie*

Brownwood at Alvarado*

District 5-4A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Glen Rose                           2-0       7-1     322     157

Ferris                                    1-0       4-3     257     209

Hillsboro                              1-1       4-4     205     177

Venus                                   0-1       0-5       22     255

Godley                                  0-2       2-5     220     245

Friday, Oct. 15

Ferris 21, Godley 13*

Glen Rose 28, Hillsboro 21*

(Venus bye)

Friday, Oct. 22

Hillsboro at Ferris*

Venus at Glen Rose*

(Godley bye)

District 7-3A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

x-West                                  4-0       8-0     365     102

x-Grandview                        4-0       7-1     335     144

Maypearl                              2-1       4-2     106     137

Whitney                                2-1       3-4     233     182

Life Oak Cliff                        0-3       4-3     196     204

Dallas A+                             0-3       1-6       42     376

Dallas Madison                  0-4       2-6     184     295

x-clinched playoff berths

Friday, Oct. 15

Maypearl 21, Dallas Madison 8*

Grandview 56, Dallas A+ 0*

West 14, Whitney 10*

(Life Oak Cliff bye)

Friday, Oct. 22

Maypearl at Dallas A+*

Grandview at Whitney*

Life Oak Cliff at Dallas Madison*

(West bye)

District 7-3A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Palmer                              4-0       5-1     234     175

Edgewood                           3-1       4-3     224     164

Blooming Grove                 2-1       4-2     198     137

Rice                                      2-1       3-4     155     212

Mildred                                 1-3       3-5     150     222

Scurry-Rosser                    0-3       2-5     264     242

Dallas Gateway                  0-3       1-6     134     255

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday, Oct. 15

Palmer 51, Scurry-Rosser 33*

Rice 31, Mildred 24*

Edgewood 51, Dallas Gateway 8*

(Blooming Grove bye)

Friday, Oct. 22

Blooming Grove at Palmer*

Edgewood at Rice*

Scurry-Rosser at Dallas Gateway*

(Mildred bye)

District 8-2A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Italy                                        2-0       5-2     246     117

Dawson                               2-0       3-4     184     184

Marlin                                    1-1       4-3     218     141

Cayuga                                 1-1       1-6     120     248

Axtell                                     0-2       2-5     189     240

Kerens                                 0-2       1-6       54     249

Friday, Oct. 15

Italy 45, Kerens 0*

Marlin 40, Cayuga 7*

Dawson 56, Axtell 34*

Friday, Oct. 22

Italy at Axtell*

Dawson at Cayuga*

Marlin at Kerens*

District 11-1A (I)                Dist       All       PF       PA

Avalon                                   2-0       5-3     362     254

Milford                                   1-0       2-4     178     290

Blum                                     1-0       2-5     154     340

Bynum                                  0-2       3-4     311     311

Covington                            0-2       2-6     218     348

Friday, Oct. 15

Avalon 56, Bynum 37*

Blum 64, Covington 45*

(Milford bye)

Friday, Oct. 22

Milford at Avalon*

Bynum at Blum*

(Covington bye)

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)              Dist       All       PF       PA

Waco Live Oak                    4-0       8-0     562     228

Plano Coram Deo             1-1        6-1     418     156

Waco Vanguard                  1-1       6-1     392     137

Ovilla Christian                   1-2       5-3     320     254

McK. Cornerstone              1-2       4-2     355     230

Rockwall Heritage             0-2       0-6       68     320

Friday, Oct. 15

Ovilla Christian 62, McK. Cornerstone 50*

Waco Live Oak 84, Plano Coram Deo 80*

(Rockwall Heritage, Waco Vanguard bye)

Friday, Oct. 22

Rockwall Heritage at Ovilla Christian*

Waco Vanguard at Plano Coram Deo*

McK. Cornerstone at Dallas Academy

(Waco Live Oak bye)