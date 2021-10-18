Ellis County Week 8 high school football standings
Football standings and results from the weekend of Oct. 14-16, with schedules for the weekend of Oct. 21-23: (Note: Schedules subject to change)
UIL
District 11-6A Dist All PF PA
Duncanville 4-0 5-1 274 96
DeSoto 3-1 5-2 320 158
Cedar Hill 3-1 4-3 169 178
Waxahachie 2-2 4-3 130 155
Mansfield 2-2 3-4 194 216
Waco Midway 1-3 1-6 128 295
M. Lake Ridge 1-3 1-6 119 312
Waco 0-4 0-7 89 272
Friday, Oct. 15
Duncanville 52, Waxahachie 3*
DeSoto 45, Cedar Hill 0*
Waco Midway 27, Waco 18*
Mans. Lake Ridge 44, Mansfield 37*
Friday, Oct. 22
Mansfield at Waxahachie*
Duncanville at Cedar Hill*
Waco at Mans. Lake Ridge*
DeSoto at Waco Midway*
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
Coll. Heritage 4-0 6-1 259 128
Midlothian 3-1 4-3 198 120
Mans. Summit 3-1 4-3 231 170
Richland 2-2 5-2 252 200
Birdville 1-3 3-4 187 226
Burl. Centennial 1-3 2-5 171 223
Red Oak 1-3 1-6 216 330
Mans. Legacy 1-3 1-6 110 266
Friday, Oct. 15
Midlothian 42, Red Oak 27*
Richland 36. Birdville 29*
Coll. Heritage 35, Mans. Summit 34*
Burl. Centennial 28, Mans. Legacy 7*
Friday, Oct. 22
Mans. Legacy at Midlothian* (HC)
Red Oak at Mans. Summit*
Coll. Heritage at Birdville*
Richland at Burl. Centennial*
District 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Ennis 4-0 7-0 295 140
Royse City 4-0 7-0 272 139
Forney 4-0 5-2 153 139
Corsicana 2-2 5-2 175 166
Crandall 2-2 4-3 325 285
Greenville 0-4 1-6 178 202
North Forney 0-4 1-6 145 308
Sulphur Springs 0-4 0-7 177 347
Friday, Oct. 15
Ennis 66, Crandall 21*
Royse City 55, North Forney 13*
Corsicana 42, Sulphur Springs 38*
Forney 35, Greenville 0*
Thursday, Oct. 21
Corsicana at North Forney*
Friday, Oct. 22
Ennis at Forney*
Royse City at Crandall*
Greenville at Sulphur Springs*
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
Mid. Heritage 2-0 6-1 304 130
Stephenville 2-0 7-0 309 74
Waco La Vega 1-1 4-3 241 147
Alvarado 1-1 2-5 201 264
Brownwood 0-2 2-5 209 300
Life Waxahachie 0-2 1-6 96 307
Friday, Oct. 15
Mid. Heritage 64, Life Waxahachie 0*
Waco La Vega 49, Brownwood 33*
Stephenville 56, Alvarado 0*
Friday, Oct. 22
Mid. Heritage at Waco La Vega*
Stephenville at Life Waxahachie*
Brownwood at Alvarado*
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
Glen Rose 2-0 7-1 322 157
Ferris 1-0 4-3 257 209
Hillsboro 1-1 4-4 205 177
Venus 0-1 0-5 22 255
Godley 0-2 2-5 220 245
Friday, Oct. 15
Ferris 21, Godley 13*
Glen Rose 28, Hillsboro 21*
(Venus bye)
Friday, Oct. 22
Hillsboro at Ferris*
Venus at Glen Rose*
(Godley bye)
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-West 4-0 8-0 365 102
x-Grandview 4-0 7-1 335 144
Maypearl 2-1 4-2 106 137
Whitney 2-1 3-4 233 182
Life Oak Cliff 0-3 4-3 196 204
Dallas A+ 0-3 1-6 42 376
Dallas Madison 0-4 2-6 184 295
x-clinched playoff berths
Friday, Oct. 15
Maypearl 21, Dallas Madison 8*
Grandview 56, Dallas A+ 0*
West 14, Whitney 10*
(Life Oak Cliff bye)
Friday, Oct. 22
Maypearl at Dallas A+*
Grandview at Whitney*
Life Oak Cliff at Dallas Madison*
(West bye)
District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Palmer 4-0 5-1 234 175
Edgewood 3-1 4-3 224 164
Blooming Grove 2-1 4-2 198 137
Rice 2-1 3-4 155 212
Mildred 1-3 3-5 150 222
Scurry-Rosser 0-3 2-5 264 242
Dallas Gateway 0-3 1-6 134 255
x-clinched playoff berth
Friday, Oct. 15
Palmer 51, Scurry-Rosser 33*
Rice 31, Mildred 24*
Edgewood 51, Dallas Gateway 8*
(Blooming Grove bye)
Friday, Oct. 22
Blooming Grove at Palmer*
Edgewood at Rice*
Scurry-Rosser at Dallas Gateway*
(Mildred bye)
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
Italy 2-0 5-2 246 117
Dawson 2-0 3-4 184 184
Marlin 1-1 4-3 218 141
Cayuga 1-1 1-6 120 248
Axtell 0-2 2-5 189 240
Kerens 0-2 1-6 54 249
Friday, Oct. 15
Italy 45, Kerens 0*
Marlin 40, Cayuga 7*
Dawson 56, Axtell 34*
Friday, Oct. 22
Italy at Axtell*
Dawson at Cayuga*
Marlin at Kerens*
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Avalon 2-0 5-3 362 254
Milford 1-0 2-4 178 290
Blum 1-0 2-5 154 340
Bynum 0-2 3-4 311 311
Covington 0-2 2-6 218 348
Friday, Oct. 15
Avalon 56, Bynum 37*
Blum 64, Covington 45*
(Milford bye)
Friday, Oct. 22
Milford at Avalon*
Bynum at Blum*
(Covington bye)
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
Waco Live Oak 4-0 8-0 562 228
Plano Coram Deo 1-1 6-1 418 156
Waco Vanguard 1-1 6-1 392 137
Ovilla Christian 1-2 5-3 320 254
McK. Cornerstone 1-2 4-2 355 230
Rockwall Heritage 0-2 0-6 68 320
Friday, Oct. 15
Ovilla Christian 62, McK. Cornerstone 50*
Waco Live Oak 84, Plano Coram Deo 80*
(Rockwall Heritage, Waco Vanguard bye)
Friday, Oct. 22
Rockwall Heritage at Ovilla Christian*
Waco Vanguard at Plano Coram Deo*
McK. Cornerstone at Dallas Academy
(Waco Live Oak bye)