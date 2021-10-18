HHS freshmen defeat Life

Mirror report

The Heritage freshman football team played game No. 7 Thursday night, vs. Life Waxahachie. The Jaguars won 35-6 and improved their season record to 6-1 and 2-0 in district.

Scoring for the Jaguars were Carter Rutenbar with three rushing and one passing touchdowns and Lane Hargrove with a receiving touchdown. The offense played well, led by the men in the trenches. Pato Cantu converted all five extra points.

The defense played lights out, creating two first-half turnovers, both by Hargrove. Hargrove’s first strip fumble resulted in a touchdown, which he ran in from 25 yards out. The defense played well all night, with an overall relentless effort.

The next game is Thursday vs. Waco La Vega.