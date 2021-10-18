Jags run rampant against Mustangs

Life Waxahachie was no match for state-ranked Midlothian Heritage on Friday night at Don Floyd Field at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

The Jaguars scored on every possession until the final one, where they took a knee in the shadow of the Mustangs’ goalpost to close out a thorough 64-0 drubbing in District 5-4A (Division I) action.

Junior running back Mason O'Neal ran for 126 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries to lead the Jags (6-1, 2-0). Quarterback Kaden Brown had 166 total yards — 99 passing and 67 rushing — and passed for three touchdowns, all to receiver Xavier Moten, who had four total catches for 41 yards.

Even the back-benchers got in on the fun, as Ty Taylor ran for 60 yards and two late touchdowns, backup quarterback Cameron Aguillard added 52 yards, and Zane Klish had 47.

The Mustangs (1-6, 0-2) were able to at least keep the ball moving forward with a physical ground game as running back Kordell Berry finished with 78 yards on 22 carries. Life, though, suffered four turnovers and completed only three passes for 11 yards.

Junior Brandon Thomas finished with nine tackles for the Jags, including one tackle for loss, and also recovered a fumble. Greg Johnson and Deuce Gunner also scooped fumbles, and Chas Lavender intercepted a pass.

Heritage completely dominated field position all night, and it started on the game’s opening possession when Life’s punter dropped a snap, giving the Jags the ball right at the 14-yard line. Two plays later, O’Neal ran in the first of his four rushing TDs of the night, and the Jags added a 2-point conversion out of the swinging gate formation for an 8-0 lead.

It quickly became apparent that there was no stopping the Jag offense on this night, and Life must have realized this as well because the Mustangs went for it on fourth down at their own 43. An incompletion turned the ball over on downs, and seven plays later Brown and Moten had the first of their three scoring connections to make it 15-0.

That’s how the rest of the night transpired, as Life struggled to gain yardage and HHS tallied points at every opportunity. O’Neal rushed for scores of six and four yards, and Brown tossed to Moten for touchdowns of 11 and six yards before halftime as the Jags took a 43-0 lead into the locker room.

Before handing the joystick to the reserves, HHS’ starters came out for the opening series of the second half and drove 67 yards on a quick 5-play drive. O’Neal, who broke a 40-yard run during the drive, scored his fourth and final touchdown of the night to make it 50-0.

The Jags weren’t through scoring, however, even with the starters sequestered to the sideline. Taylor ran it in from six yards out early in the fourth quarter and capped the scoring with a 12-yard run at the 4:22 mark. Taylor almost broke another one in the final seconds except for a TD-saving stop by Life’s Kaden Mayfield at the 10. At that point, the Jags went into victory formation.

The game was officiated with a crew of four after one official suffered a medical situation in the fieldhouse before the game and was treated by local paramedics.

The Jags will travel to Waco La Vega on Friday as district play continues. The Pirates (4-3, 1-1) suffered a 35-7 home loss to Stephenville two weeks ago, but bounced back at Brownwood for a 49-33 win on Friday. The Jags will face off against Stephenville next week at home for what should be the deciding game in 5-4A.