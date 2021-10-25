Ellis County Week 9 high school football standings
Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Oct. 21-23, with schedules for the weekend of Oct. 28-30: (Note: Schedules subject to change) (x-clinched playoff berths)
UIL
District 11-6A Dist All PF PA
x-Duncanville 5-0 6-1 332 103
x-DeSoto 4-1 6-2 382 168
Waxahachie 3-2 5-3 173 180
Cedar Hill 3-2 4-4 176 236
Mansfield 2-3 3-5 219 259
Waco Midway 1-4 1-7 138 357
M. Lake Ridge 2-3 2-6 178 325
Waco 0-5 0-8 102 331
Friday, Oct. 22
Waxahachie 43, Mansfield 25*
Duncanville 58, Cedar Hill 7*
Mans. Lake Ridge 59, Waco 13*
DeSoto 62, Waco Midway 10*
Friday, Oct. 29
Waxahachie at Waco*
Cedar Hill at Waco Midway*
Mans. Lake Ridge at DeSoto*
Duncanville at Mansfield*
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Coll. Heritage 5-0 7-1 320 154
Midlothian 4-1 5-3 240 140
Mans. Summit 4-1 5-3 266 172
Richland 2-3 5-3 266 241
Burl. Centennial 2-3 3-5 212 237
Birdville 1-4 3-5 213 287
Red Oak 1-4 1-7 218 365
Mans. Legacy 1-4 1-7 130 308
Friday, Oct. 22
Midlothian 42, Mans. Legacy 20*
Mans. Summit 35, Red Oak 2*
Coll. Heritage 61, Birdville 26*
Burl. Centennial 41, Richland 20*
Friday, Oct. 29
Midlothian at Mans. Summit*
Birdville at Red Oak*
Burl. Centennial at Coll. Heritage*
Mans. Legacy at Richland*
District 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Ennis 5-0 8-0 326 147
x-Royse City 5-0 8-0 337 202
x-Forney 4-1 5-3 160 170
Corsicana 3-2 6-2 218 200
Crandall 2-3 4-4 388 350
Greenville 1-4 2-6 203 223
North Forney 0-5 1-7 179 351
Sulphur Springs 0-5 0-8 198 372
Thursday, Oct. 21
Corsicana 43, North Forney 34*
Friday, Oct. 22
Ennis 31, Forney 7*
Royse City 65, Crandall 63*
Greenville 25, Sulphur Springs 21*
Friday, Oct. 29
Ennis at Royse City*
Crandall at Corsicana*
Forney at Sulphur Springs*
North Forney at Greenville*
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
Stephenville 3-0 8-0 358 80
Mid. Heritage 2-1 6-2 332 170
Waco La Vega 2-1 5-3 281 175
Alvarado 1-2 2-6 236 320
Brownwood 1-2 3-5 265 335
Life Waxahachie 0-3 1-7 102 356
Friday, Oct. 22
Waco La Vega 40, Mid. Heritage 28*
Stephenville 49, Life Waxahachie 6*
Brownwood 56, Alvarado 35*
Friday, Oct. 29
Stephenville at Mid. Heritage*
Life Waxahachie at Brownwood*
Alvarado at Waco La Vega*
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Glen Rose 3-0 8-1 380 157
Hillsboro 2-1 5-4 241 206
Ferris 1-1 4-4 286 245
Godley 0-2 2-5 220 245
Venus 0-2 0-6 22 313
Friday, Oct. 22
Hillsboro 36, Ferris 29*
Glen Rose 58, Venus 0*
(Godley bye)
Friday, Oct. 29
Ferris at Venus*
Godley at Hillsboro*
(Glen Rose bye)
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Grandview 5-0 8-1 390 154
x-West 4-0 8-0 365 102
x-Maypearl 3-1 5-2 159 143
Whitney 2-2 3-4 243 237
Dallas Madison 1-4 3-6 215 306
Life Oak Cliff 0-3 4-3 196 204
Dallas A+ 0-4 1-7 48 429
Friday, Oct. 22
Maypearl 53, Dallas A+ 6*
Grandview 55, Whitney 10*
Dallas Madison 31, Life Oak Cliff 11*
(West bye)
Friday, Oct. 29
Whitney at Maypearl*
West at Grandview*
Dallas A+ at Life Oak Cliff*
(Dallas Madison bye)
District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Palmer 5-0 6-1 263 197
Edgewood 4-1 5-3 285 164
Blooming Grove 2-2 4-3 220 166
Rice 2-2 3-5 155 273
Mildred 1-3 3-5 150 222
Scurry-Rosser 1-3 3-5 299 242
Dallas Gateway 0-4 1-7 134 290
Friday, Oct. 22
Palmer 29, Blooming Grove 22*
Edgewood 61, Rice 0*
Scurry-Rosser 35, Dallas Gateway 0*
(Mildred bye)
Friday, Oct. 29
Rice at Scurry-Rosser*
Mildred at Edgewood*
Dallas Gateway at Blooming Grove*
(Palmer bye)
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Italy 3-0 6-2 307 123
x-Dawson 2-1 3-5 204 211
Marlin 2-1 5-3 265 141
Cayuga 2-1 2-6 147 268
Axtell 0-3 2-6 195 301
Kerens 0-3 1-7 54 296
Friday, Oct. 22
Italy 61, Axtell 6*
Cayuga 27, Dawson 20*
Marlin 47, Kerens 0*
Friday, Oct. 29
Cayuga at Italy*
Dawson at Marlin*
Axtell at Kerens*
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Avalon 3-0 6-3 431 278
Blum 2-0 3-5 210 392
Milford 1-1 2-4 202 359
Covington 0-2 2-6 218 348
Bynum 0-3 3-5 363 367
Friday, Oct. 22
Avalon 69, Milford 24*
Blum 56, Bynum 52*
(Covington bye)
Thursday, Oct. 28
Blum at Milford*
Friday, Oct. 29
Covington at Bynum*
(Avalon bye)
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
x-Waco Live Oak 4-0 8-0 562 228
x-Waco Vanguard 2-1 7-1 420 157
x-Ovilla Christian 2-2 6-3 380 268
x-Plano Coram Deo 1-2 6-2 438 184
x-McK. Cornerstone 1-2 5-2 433 262
x-Rockwall Heritage 0-3 0-7 82 380
Friday, Oct. 22
Ovilla Christian 60, Rockwall Heritage 14*
Waco Vanguard 28, Plano Coram Deo 20*
McK. Cornerstone 78, Dallas Academy 32
(Waco Live Oak bye)
Friday, Oct. 29
Ovilla Christian at Waco Vanguard*
McK. Cornerstone at Plano Coram Deo*
Waco Live Oak at Rockwall Heritage*