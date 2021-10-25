Ellis County Week 9 high school football standings

Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Oct. 21-23, with schedules for the weekend of Oct. 28-30: (Note: Schedules subject to change) (x-clinched playoff berths)

Bill Spinks
Midlothian Mirror
An official signals for a touchdown during the Ennis Lions' 31-7 win against Forney at City Bank Stadium on Friday night. The Lions travel to Royse City in a battle of two undefeated teams to decide the District 8-5A (II) championship.

UIL

District 11-6A                     Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Duncanville                      5-0       6-1     332     103

x-DeSoto                              4-1       6-2     382     168

Waxahachie                        3-2       5-3     173     180

Cedar Hill                            3-2       4-4     176     236

Mansfield                             2-3       3-5     219     259

Waco Midway                      1-4       1-7     138     357

M. Lake Ridge                     2-3       2-6     178     325

Waco                                    0-5       0-8     102     331

Friday, Oct. 22

Waxahachie 43, Mansfield 25*

Duncanville 58, Cedar Hill 7*

Mans. Lake Ridge 59, Waco 13*

DeSoto 62, Waco Midway 10*

Friday, Oct. 29

Waxahachie at Waco*

Cedar Hill at Waco Midway*

Mans. Lake Ridge at DeSoto*

Duncanville at Mansfield*

District 4-5A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Coll. Heritage                   5-0       7-1     320     154

Midlothian                            4-1       5-3     240     140

Mans. Summit                    4-1       5-3     266     172

Richland                              2-3       5-3     266     241

Burl. Centennial                 2-3       3-5     212     237

Birdville                                1-4       3-5     213     287

Red Oak                               1-4       1-7     218     365

Mans. Legacy                      1-4       1-7     130     308

Friday, Oct. 22

Midlothian 42, Mans. Legacy 20*

Mans. Summit 35, Red Oak 2*

Coll. Heritage 61, Birdville 26*

Burl. Centennial 41, Richland 20*

Friday, Oct. 29

Midlothian at Mans. Summit*

Birdville at Red Oak*

Burl. Centennial at Coll. Heritage*

Mans. Legacy at Richland*

District 8-5A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Ennis                                 5-0       8-0     326     147

x-Royse City                        5-0       8-0     337     202

x-Forney                               4-1       5-3     160     170

Corsicana                            3-2       6-2     218     200

Crandall                               2-3       4-4     388     350

Greenville                            1-4       2-6     203     223

North Forney                       0-5       1-7     179     351

Sulphur Springs                 0-5       0-8     198     372

Thursday, Oct. 21

Corsicana 43, North Forney 34*

Friday, Oct. 22

Ennis 31, Forney 7*

Royse City 65, Crandall 63*

Greenville 25, Sulphur Springs 21*

Friday, Oct. 29

Ennis at Royse City*

Crandall at Corsicana*

Forney at Sulphur Springs*

North Forney at Greenville*

District 5-4A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Stephenville                        3-0       8-0     358       80

Mid. Heritage                       2-1       6-2     332     170

Waco La Vega                    2-1       5-3     281     175

Alvarado                               1-2       2-6     236     320

Brownwood                         1-2       3-5     265     335

Life Waxahachie                 0-3       1-7     102     356

Friday, Oct. 22

Waco La Vega 40, Mid. Heritage 28*

Stephenville 49, Life Waxahachie 6*

Brownwood 56, Alvarado 35*

Friday, Oct. 29

Stephenville at Mid. Heritage*

Life Waxahachie at Brownwood*

Alvarado at Waco La Vega*

District 5-4A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Glen Rose                        3-0       8-1     380     157

Hillsboro                              2-1       5-4     241     206

Ferris                                    1-1       4-4     286     245

Godley                                  0-2       2-5     220     245

Venus                                   0-2       0-6       22     313

Friday, Oct. 22

Hillsboro 36, Ferris 29*

Glen Rose 58, Venus 0*

(Godley bye)

Friday, Oct. 29

Ferris at Venus*

Godley at Hillsboro*

(Glen Rose bye)

District 7-3A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Grandview                        5-0       8-1     390     154

x-West                                  4-0       8-0     365     102

x-Maypearl                           3-1       5-2     159     143

Whitney                                2-2       3-4     243     237

Dallas Madison                  1-4       3-6     215     306

Life Oak Cliff                        0-3       4-3     196     204

Dallas A+                             0-4       1-7       48     429

Friday, Oct. 22

Maypearl 53, Dallas A+ 6*

Grandview 55, Whitney 10*

Dallas Madison 31, Life Oak Cliff 11*

(West bye)

Friday, Oct. 29

Whitney at Maypearl*

West at Grandview*

Dallas A+ at Life Oak Cliff*

(Dallas Madison bye)

District 7-3A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Palmer                              5-0       6-1     263     197

Edgewood                           4-1       5-3     285     164

Blooming Grove                 2-2       4-3     220     166

Rice                                      2-2       3-5     155     273

Mildred                                 1-3       3-5     150     222

Scurry-Rosser                    1-3       3-5     299     242

Dallas Gateway                  0-4       1-7     134     290

Friday, Oct. 22

Palmer 29, Blooming Grove 22*

Edgewood 61, Rice 0*

Scurry-Rosser 35, Dallas Gateway 0*

(Mildred bye)

Friday, Oct. 29

Rice at Scurry-Rosser*

Mildred at Edgewood*

Dallas Gateway at Blooming Grove*

(Palmer bye)

District 8-2A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Italy                                     3-0       6-2     307     123

x-Dawson                            2-1       3-5     204     211

Marlin                                    2-1       5-3     265     141

Cayuga                                 2-1       2-6     147     268

Axtell                                     0-3       2-6     195     301

Kerens                                 0-3       1-7       54     296

Friday, Oct. 22

Italy 61, Axtell 6*

Cayuga 27, Dawson 20*

Marlin 47, Kerens 0*

Friday, Oct. 29

Cayuga at Italy*

Dawson at Marlin*

Axtell at Kerens*

District 11-1A (I)                Dist       All       PF       PA

Avalon                                   3-0       6-3     431     278

Blum                                     2-0       3-5     210     392

Milford                                   1-1       2-4     202     359

Covington                            0-2       2-6     218     348

Bynum                                  0-3       3-5     363     367

Friday, Oct. 22

Avalon 69, Milford 24*

Blum 56, Bynum 52*

(Covington bye)

Thursday, Oct. 28

Blum at Milford*

Friday, Oct. 29

Covington at Bynum*

(Avalon bye)

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)              Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Waco Live Oak                 4-0       8-0     562     228

x-Waco Vanguard               2-1       7-1     420     157

x-Ovilla Christian                2-2       6-3     380     268

x-Plano Coram Deo          1-2        6-2     438     184

x-McK. Cornerstone           1-2       5-2     433     262

x-Rockwall Heritage          0-3       0-7       82     380

Friday, Oct. 22

Ovilla Christian 60, Rockwall Heritage 14*

Waco Vanguard 28, Plano Coram Deo 20*

McK. Cornerstone 78, Dallas Academy 32

(Waco Live Oak bye)

Friday, Oct. 29

Ovilla Christian at Waco Vanguard*

McK. Cornerstone at Plano Coram Deo*

Waco Live Oak at Rockwall Heritage*