HHS freshmen defeat Waco La Vega

Mirror report

The Heritage freshman football team played game number 8 Thursday night, versus Waco La Vega. The Jaguars won 40-26 and improved their season record to 7-1 and 3-0 in district.

Scoring for the Jaguars were Carter Rutenbar with one rushing and one passing touchdowns, Lane Hargrove with a receiving touchdown and Jacob Franco with FOUR rushing touchdowns. The offense played well, led by the men in the trenches, Belcher, Winn, Farnsworth, Boswell, and Massey. Pato Cantu converted 4 extra points.

The defense fought hard the entire game, creating a couple of turnovers and big fourth-down stops. Standouts included Cooper Farnsworth and Landon Wright.

The next game is Thursday, Oct. 28 at Stephenville.