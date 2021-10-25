La Vega rallies past Jags in 2nd half

Mirror report

WACO — The Heritage Jaguars were seemingly in good shape on the road, holding a 28-21 lead over Waco La Vega early in the third quarter after a 21-all halftime tie.

But the Class 4A Division I No. 7-ranked Jaguars stalled the rest of the way, and the host Pirates went on to a 40-28 win on Friday night at Willie Williams Stadium to throw the District 5-4A (Division I) championship race into a muddle.

The Jags (6-2, 2-1) can still create a three-way tie for the district title this Friday night by upsetting 4A Division I No. 2 Stephenville at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

Quarterback Kaden Brown carried 17 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns, and also recorded a 2-point conversion for the Jags. Brown completed 13 of 30 pass attempts for 178 yards and a touchdown, with three interceptions.

Jason Barela added 48 yards and a score and also recorded a 9-yard touchdown snag from Brown.

Defensively, senior Greg Johnson led the way with 16 total tackles, and classmate Trevor Atwell recovered a fumble.

But the Jags could not stop La Vega freshman running back Bryson Roland, who finished with 310 yards and five TDs against HHS.

Roland broke a 58-yard run to put the Pirates on top 7-0 on La Vega’s first drive. The Jags pulled even at 7-all on Brown’s 22-yard keeper, but Roland scored twice on a pair of 1-yard runs in the second quarter to put La Vega on top, 21-7.

Three consecutive TDs by the Jags put them ahead by seven. In the second quarter, Brown called his own number again on a 4-yard jaunt, then tossed to Barela to even the ledger at the half. Barela added a TD fir a 7-point edge early in the third quarter.

But the Jags’ momentum fizzled. Roland’s 49-yard run tied the game at 28, then La Vega’s Darion White returned an interception 60 yards for the go-ahead pick-six. A 52-yard gallop by Roland ended all scoring for the night.

Friday night’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. against Stephenville, which is undefeated on the year and leading the district.

An HHS win could set up a three-way points tiebreaker for seeding among HHS, Stephenville and La Vega. The tiebreaker to be used will be positive number of points in every district game if head-to-head does not resolve the tie. Stephenville stands at 127 points, HHS at 79 and La Vega at 36 with two games to go.