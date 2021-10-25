La Vega rallies past Jags in 2nd half

Heritage unable to hold third-quarter lead as Pirate freshman RB has huge night

Mirror report
Heritage senior defenders Ben Eskins (94) and Sam Sinclair (44) mix it up with Life Waxahachie's offensive line during their game two weeks ago at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

WACO — The Heritage Jaguars were seemingly in good shape on the road, holding a 28-21 lead over Waco La Vega early in the third quarter after a 21-all halftime tie.

But the Class 4A Division I No. 7-ranked Jaguars stalled the rest of the way, and the host Pirates went on to a 40-28 win on Friday night at Willie Williams Stadium to throw the District 5-4A (Division I) championship race into a muddle.

The Jags (6-2, 2-1) can still create a three-way tie for the district title this Friday night by upsetting 4A Division I No. 2 Stephenville at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

Quarterback Kaden Brown carried 17 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns, and also recorded a 2-point conversion for the Jags. Brown completed 13 of 30 pass attempts for 178 yards and a touchdown, with three interceptions.

Jason Barela added 48 yards and a score and also recorded a 9-yard touchdown snag from Brown.

Defensively, senior Greg Johnson led the way with 16 total tackles, and classmate Trevor Atwell recovered a fumble.

But the Jags could not stop La Vega freshman running back Bryson Roland, who finished with 310 yards and five TDs against HHS.

Roland broke a 58-yard run to put the Pirates on top 7-0 on La Vega’s first drive. The Jags pulled even at 7-all on Brown’s 22-yard keeper, but Roland scored twice on a pair of 1-yard runs in the second quarter to put La Vega on top, 21-7.

Three consecutive TDs by the Jags put them ahead by seven. In the second quarter, Brown called his own number again on a 4-yard jaunt, then tossed to Barela to even the ledger at the half. Barela added a TD fir a 7-point edge early in the third quarter.

But the Jags’ momentum fizzled. Roland’s 49-yard run tied the game at 28, then La Vega’s Darion White returned an interception 60 yards for the go-ahead pick-six. A 52-yard gallop by Roland ended all scoring for the night.

Friday night’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. against Stephenville, which is undefeated on the year and leading the district.

An HHS win could set up a three-way points tiebreaker for seeding among HHS, Stephenville and La Vega. The tiebreaker to be used will be positive number of points in every district game if head-to-head does not resolve the tie. Stephenville stands at 127 points, HHS at 79 and La Vega at 36 with two games to go.