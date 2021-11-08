Ellis County football playoff schedule

Bi-district football pairings involving Ellis County teams for the weekend of Nov. 11-13:

Staff report
TIMES-NEWS FILE

Football

Bi-district round

UIL playoffs

Thursday’s games

4A Division I

Mid. Heritage (7-3) vs. Benbrook (6-4), 7 p.m. at Mansfield Vernon Newsom

3A Division II

Palmer (7-1) vs. Whitewright (4-6), 7:30 p.m. at Nevada Community

2A Division I

Italy (8-2) vs. Hamilton (6-4), 7 p.m. at Robinson

Friday’s games

6A Division II

Waxahachie (6-4) at Temple (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

5A Division I

Midlothian (6-4) at FW Brewer (8-2), 7 p.m.

5A Division II

Denison (7-3) at Ennis (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

4A Division II

Ferris (5-5) vs. Sunnyvale (5-5), 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial

3A Division I

Maypearl (5-4) vs. Malakoff (7-3), 7:30 p.m. at Waco Midway

1A Division I

Abbott (10-0) at Avalon (6-4), 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS playoffs

Saturday’s game

6M Division II

Ovilla Christian (6-4) at Marble Falls Faith (9-0), 2 p.m.