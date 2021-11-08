Ellis County football playoff schedule
Bi-district football pairings involving Ellis County teams for the weekend of Nov. 11-13:
Football
Bi-district round
UIL playoffs
Thursday’s games
4A Division I
Mid. Heritage (7-3) vs. Benbrook (6-4), 7 p.m. at Mansfield Vernon Newsom
3A Division II
Palmer (7-1) vs. Whitewright (4-6), 7:30 p.m. at Nevada Community
2A Division I
Italy (8-2) vs. Hamilton (6-4), 7 p.m. at Robinson
Friday’s games
6A Division II
Waxahachie (6-4) at Temple (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
5A Division I
Midlothian (6-4) at FW Brewer (8-2), 7 p.m.
5A Division II
Denison (7-3) at Ennis (10-0), 7:30 p.m.
4A Division II
Ferris (5-5) vs. Sunnyvale (5-5), 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial
3A Division I
Maypearl (5-4) vs. Malakoff (7-3), 7:30 p.m. at Waco Midway
1A Division I
Abbott (10-0) at Avalon (6-4), 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS playoffs
Saturday’s game
6M Division II
Ovilla Christian (6-4) at Marble Falls Faith (9-0), 2 p.m.