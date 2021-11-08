Ellis County Week 11 high school football standings

Ellis County high school football standings and results from Nov. 4-6, with playoff schedules for Nov. 11-13: (Note: Schedules subject to change) (Preceding numeral indicates playoff seed)

Bill Spinks
Midlothian Mirror
Ennis football players prepare to run out of the tunnel before the start of a recent game. The Class 5A Division II No. 3-ranked Lions (10-0) will host Denison at Lion Memorial Stadium on Friday night in the bi-district round of the 5A Division II playoffs.

 

UIL

District 11-6A                     Dist       All       PF       PA

x1-Duncanville                    7-0       8-1     471     120

x2-DeSoto                            6-1       8-2     467     228

1-Cedar Hill                         5-2       6-4     241     269

2-Waxahachie                     4-3       6-4     239     223

M. Lake Ridge                     3-4       3-7     276     435

Mansfield                             2-5       3-7     246     342

Waco Midway                      1-6       1-9     217     465

Waco                                    0-7     0-10     114     448

x-Division I

Thursday, Nov. 4

DeSoto 31, Waxahachie 25*

Cedar Hill 20, Mansfield 10*

Duncanville 76, Waco 0*

Mans. Lake Ridge 63, Waco Midway 56*

Thursday, Nov. 11

DeSoto vs. Harker Heights at Waco

Friday, Nov. 12

Waxahachie at Temple

Bryan at Cedar Hill

Belton at Duncanville

District 4-5A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Coll. Heritage                  7-0       9-1     412     194

2-Mans. Summit                 6-1       7-3     347     207

3-Midlothian                        5-2       6-4     282     192

4-Burl. Centennial              3-4       4-6     288     288

Richland                              3-4       6-4     310     289

Red Oak                               2-5       2-8     274     441

Birdville                                1-6       3-7     254     368

Mans. Legacy                      1-6       1-9     170     397

Thursday, Nov. 4

Midlothian 21, Richland 10*

Friday, Nov. 5

Burl. Centennial 49, Red Oak 14*

Mans. Summit 39, Birdville 14*

Coll. Heritage 55, Mans. Legacy 13*

Friday, Nov. 12

Midlothian at FW Brewer

Azle at Mans. Summit

Abilene Cooper at Coll. Heritage

Burl. Centennial at Justin Northwest

District 8-5A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Ennis                                7-0     10-0     422     167

2-Forney                               6-1       7-3     227     218

3-Royse City                        5-2       8-2     377     280

4-Crandall                           4-3       6-4     496     411

Corsicana                            3-4       6-4     258     311

Greenville                            2-5       3-7     248     282

North Forney                       1-6       2-8     233     382

Sulphur Springs                 0-7     0-10     233     449

Thursday, Nov. 4

North Forney 40, Sulphur Springs 7*

Friday, Nov. 5

Ennis 48, Corsicana 0*

Forney 30, Royse City 20*

Crandall 45, Greenville 21*

Friday, Nov. 12

Denison at Ennis

Royse City at Frisco

Frisco Liberty at Forney

Crandall at Lovejoy

District 5-4A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Stephenville                     5-0     10-0     459     114

2-Waco La Vega                 4-1       7-3     397     191

3-Mid. Heritage                   3-2       7-3     414     222

4-Brownwood                     2-3       4-6     321     411

Alvarado                               1-4       2-8     260     431

Life Waxahachie                 0-5       1-9     121     465

Friday, Nov. 5

Mid. Heritage 55. Alvarado 14*

Waco La Vega 60, Life Waxahachie 6*

Stephenville 63, Brownwood 7*

Thursday, Nov. 11

Mid. Heritage vs. Benbrook at Mans. Vernon Newsom

FW Dunbar at Stephenville

Waco La Vega vs. FW Western Hills at Joshua

Friday, Nov. 12

Brownwood vs. Kennedale at Glen Rose

District 5-4A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Glen Rose                       4-0       9-1     423     171

2-Hillsboro                          3-1       6-4     273     233

3-Ferris                                2-2       5-5     348     294

4-Godley                              1-3       3-6     285     283

Venus                                   0-4       0-8       34     399

Friday, Nov. 5

Glen Rose 43, Ferris 14*

Godley 38, Venus 6*

(Hillsboro bye)

Thursday, Nov. 11

Glen Rose vs. Nevada Community at Waxahachie

Hillsboro vs. Caddo Mills at Corsicana

Godley vs. Quinlan Ford at Pennington Field

Friday, Nov. 12

Ferris vs. Sunnyvale at Mesquite Memorial

District 7-3A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-West                                  6-0     10-0     458     122

2-Grandview                        5-1       8-2     410     182

3-Whitney                             4-2       5-4     315     278

4-Maypearl                           3-3       5-4     193     245

Dallas Madison                  2-4       4-6     263     306

Life Oak Cliff                        1-5       5-5     256     276

Dallas A+                             0-6       1-9       54     519

Thursday, Nov. 4

Dallas Madison 48, Dallas A+ Academy 0*

Friday, Nov. 5

West 65. Maypearl 0*

Whitney 35, Life Oak Cliff 7*

(Grandview bye)

Thursday, Nov. 11

Grandview vs. Teague at Whitney

Friday, Nov. 12

Maypearl vs. Malakoff at Waco Midway

West vs. Fairfield at Corsicana

Whitney vs. Groesbeck at Waco ISD

District 7-3A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Palmer                              6-0       7-1     331     203

2-Edgewood                       5-1       6-3     320     176

3-Blooming Grove              4-2       6-3     332     190

4-Scurry-Rosser                 3-3       5-5     422     248

Rice                                      2-4       3-7     167     392

Mildred                                 1-5       3-7     168     317

Dallas Gateway                  0-6       1-9     152     416

Friday, Nov. 5

Palmer 68, Dallas Gateway 6*

Blooming Grove 56, Rice 12*

Scurry-Rosser 60, Mildred 6*

(Edgewood bye)

Thursday, Nov. 11

Palmer vs. Whitewright at Nevada Community

Scurry-Rosser vs. Gunter at Mesquite Memorial

Friday, Nov. 12

Edgewood vs. Leonard at Sulphur Springs

Blooming Grove vs. Bells at Wills Point

District 8-2A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Italy                                    5-0       8-2     401     123

2-Marlin                                4-1       7-3     343     141

3-Cayuga                             3-2       3-7     185     345

4-Dawson                            2-3       3-7     204     251

Kerens                                 1-4       2-8     103     362

Axtell                                     0-5       2-8     223     412

Friday, Nov. 5

Italy 38, Dawson 0*

Cayuga 38, Kerens 14*

Marlin 76, Axtell 0*

Thursday, Nov. 11

Italy vs. Hamilton at Robinson

Dawson vs. Crawford at Waco Midway

Cayuga vs. Tolar at Alvarado

Friday, Nov. 12

Marlin vs. Bosqueville at Robinson

District 11-1A (I)                Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Blum                                 4-0       5-5     364     454

2-Avalon                               3-1       6-4     463     356

Milford                                   2-2       3-5     304     482

Bynum                                  1-3       4-5     412     401

Covington                            0-4       2-8     299     469

Friday, Nov. 5

Blum 78, Avalon 32*

Milford 72, Covington 47*

(Bynum bye)

Thursday, Nov. 11

Blum at Coolidge

Friday, Nov. 12

Abbott at Avalon

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)              Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Waco Live Oak                5-0     10-0     656     234

2-Waco Vanguard              4-1       9-1     555     201

3-Plano Coram Deo         3-2        8-2     555     220

4-Ovilla Christian               2-3       6-4     394     327

McK. Cornerstone              1-4       5-4     499     408

Rockwall Heritage             0-5       0-9       82     473

Friday, Nov. 5

Waco Vanguard 76, McK. Cornerstone 30*

Plano Coram Deo 47, Rockwall Heritage 0*

(Ovilla Christian, Waco Live Oak bye)

Thursday, Nov. 11

Plano Coram Deo at Dallas Lakehill

Friday, Nov. 12

Austin Hill Country at Waco Live Oak

Waco Vanguard at Lucas Christian

Saturday, Nov. 13

Ovilla Christian at Marble Falls Faith