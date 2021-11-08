Ellis County Week 11 high school football standings
Ellis County high school football standings and results from Nov. 4-6, with playoff schedules for Nov. 11-13: (Note: Schedules subject to change) (Preceding numeral indicates playoff seed)
UIL
District 11-6A Dist All PF PA
x1-Duncanville 7-0 8-1 471 120
x2-DeSoto 6-1 8-2 467 228
1-Cedar Hill 5-2 6-4 241 269
2-Waxahachie 4-3 6-4 239 223
M. Lake Ridge 3-4 3-7 276 435
Mansfield 2-5 3-7 246 342
Waco Midway 1-6 1-9 217 465
Waco 0-7 0-10 114 448
x-Division I
Thursday, Nov. 4
DeSoto 31, Waxahachie 25*
Cedar Hill 20, Mansfield 10*
Duncanville 76, Waco 0*
Mans. Lake Ridge 63, Waco Midway 56*
Thursday, Nov. 11
DeSoto vs. Harker Heights at Waco
Friday, Nov. 12
Waxahachie at Temple
Bryan at Cedar Hill
Belton at Duncanville
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Coll. Heritage 7-0 9-1 412 194
2-Mans. Summit 6-1 7-3 347 207
3-Midlothian 5-2 6-4 282 192
4-Burl. Centennial 3-4 4-6 288 288
Richland 3-4 6-4 310 289
Red Oak 2-5 2-8 274 441
Birdville 1-6 3-7 254 368
Mans. Legacy 1-6 1-9 170 397
Thursday, Nov. 4
Midlothian 21, Richland 10*
Friday, Nov. 5
Burl. Centennial 49, Red Oak 14*
Mans. Summit 39, Birdville 14*
Coll. Heritage 55, Mans. Legacy 13*
Friday, Nov. 12
Midlothian at FW Brewer
Azle at Mans. Summit
Abilene Cooper at Coll. Heritage
Burl. Centennial at Justin Northwest
District 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
1-Ennis 7-0 10-0 422 167
2-Forney 6-1 7-3 227 218
3-Royse City 5-2 8-2 377 280
4-Crandall 4-3 6-4 496 411
Corsicana 3-4 6-4 258 311
Greenville 2-5 3-7 248 282
North Forney 1-6 2-8 233 382
Sulphur Springs 0-7 0-10 233 449
Thursday, Nov. 4
North Forney 40, Sulphur Springs 7*
Friday, Nov. 5
Ennis 48, Corsicana 0*
Forney 30, Royse City 20*
Crandall 45, Greenville 21*
Friday, Nov. 12
Denison at Ennis
Royse City at Frisco
Frisco Liberty at Forney
Crandall at Lovejoy
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Stephenville 5-0 10-0 459 114
2-Waco La Vega 4-1 7-3 397 191
3-Mid. Heritage 3-2 7-3 414 222
4-Brownwood 2-3 4-6 321 411
Alvarado 1-4 2-8 260 431
Life Waxahachie 0-5 1-9 121 465
Friday, Nov. 5
Mid. Heritage 55. Alvarado 14*
Waco La Vega 60, Life Waxahachie 6*
Stephenville 63, Brownwood 7*
Thursday, Nov. 11
Mid. Heritage vs. Benbrook at Mans. Vernon Newsom
FW Dunbar at Stephenville
Waco La Vega vs. FW Western Hills at Joshua
Friday, Nov. 12
Brownwood vs. Kennedale at Glen Rose
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
1-Glen Rose 4-0 9-1 423 171
2-Hillsboro 3-1 6-4 273 233
3-Ferris 2-2 5-5 348 294
4-Godley 1-3 3-6 285 283
Venus 0-4 0-8 34 399
Friday, Nov. 5
Glen Rose 43, Ferris 14*
Godley 38, Venus 6*
(Hillsboro bye)
Thursday, Nov. 11
Glen Rose vs. Nevada Community at Waxahachie
Hillsboro vs. Caddo Mills at Corsicana
Godley vs. Quinlan Ford at Pennington Field
Friday, Nov. 12
Ferris vs. Sunnyvale at Mesquite Memorial
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-West 6-0 10-0 458 122
2-Grandview 5-1 8-2 410 182
3-Whitney 4-2 5-4 315 278
4-Maypearl 3-3 5-4 193 245
Dallas Madison 2-4 4-6 263 306
Life Oak Cliff 1-5 5-5 256 276
Dallas A+ 0-6 1-9 54 519
Thursday, Nov. 4
Dallas Madison 48, Dallas A+ Academy 0*
Friday, Nov. 5
West 65. Maypearl 0*
Whitney 35, Life Oak Cliff 7*
(Grandview bye)
Thursday, Nov. 11
Grandview vs. Teague at Whitney
Friday, Nov. 12
Maypearl vs. Malakoff at Waco Midway
West vs. Fairfield at Corsicana
Whitney vs. Groesbeck at Waco ISD
District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
1-Palmer 6-0 7-1 331 203
2-Edgewood 5-1 6-3 320 176
3-Blooming Grove 4-2 6-3 332 190
4-Scurry-Rosser 3-3 5-5 422 248
Rice 2-4 3-7 167 392
Mildred 1-5 3-7 168 317
Dallas Gateway 0-6 1-9 152 416
Friday, Nov. 5
Palmer 68, Dallas Gateway 6*
Blooming Grove 56, Rice 12*
Scurry-Rosser 60, Mildred 6*
(Edgewood bye)
Thursday, Nov. 11
Palmer vs. Whitewright at Nevada Community
Scurry-Rosser vs. Gunter at Mesquite Memorial
Friday, Nov. 12
Edgewood vs. Leonard at Sulphur Springs
Blooming Grove vs. Bells at Wills Point
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Italy 5-0 8-2 401 123
2-Marlin 4-1 7-3 343 141
3-Cayuga 3-2 3-7 185 345
4-Dawson 2-3 3-7 204 251
Kerens 1-4 2-8 103 362
Axtell 0-5 2-8 223 412
Friday, Nov. 5
Italy 38, Dawson 0*
Cayuga 38, Kerens 14*
Marlin 76, Axtell 0*
Thursday, Nov. 11
Italy vs. Hamilton at Robinson
Dawson vs. Crawford at Waco Midway
Cayuga vs. Tolar at Alvarado
Friday, Nov. 12
Marlin vs. Bosqueville at Robinson
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Blum 4-0 5-5 364 454
2-Avalon 3-1 6-4 463 356
Milford 2-2 3-5 304 482
Bynum 1-3 4-5 412 401
Covington 0-4 2-8 299 469
Friday, Nov. 5
Blum 78, Avalon 32*
Milford 72, Covington 47*
(Bynum bye)
Thursday, Nov. 11
Blum at Coolidge
Friday, Nov. 12
Abbott at Avalon
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
1-Waco Live Oak 5-0 10-0 656 234
2-Waco Vanguard 4-1 9-1 555 201
3-Plano Coram Deo 3-2 8-2 555 220
4-Ovilla Christian 2-3 6-4 394 327
McK. Cornerstone 1-4 5-4 499 408
Rockwall Heritage 0-5 0-9 82 473
Friday, Nov. 5
Waco Vanguard 76, McK. Cornerstone 30*
Plano Coram Deo 47, Rockwall Heritage 0*
(Ovilla Christian, Waco Live Oak bye)
Thursday, Nov. 11
Plano Coram Deo at Dallas Lakehill
Friday, Nov. 12
Austin Hill Country at Waco Live Oak
Waco Vanguard at Lucas Christian
Saturday, Nov. 13
Ovilla Christian at Marble Falls Faith