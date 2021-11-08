HHS freshmen hold off Alvarado to end year

Mirror report

The Heritage Freshman football team played their final game Thursday night, versus Alvarado. The Jaguars were back to winning this week, 33-28 in a hard fought game versus the visiting Indians. The Jaguars' final season record is 8-2 overall and 4-1 in district.

Heritage held a 20-0 halftime lead with Jacob Franco scoring a rushing touchdown, and Landon Larsen passing for two touchdowns to Pato Cantu and Lane Hargrove. Cantu made two extra points. The Jaguar special teams also came up with an onside kick, to help secure the first-half lead.

In the second half, the Indians scored the first drive, making the score 20-7 Jaguars. Larsen completed another touchdown pass to Lane Hargrove, making the score 26-7 after a failed PAT attempt. The offense would find the end zone one last time, with Franco rushing in another score, and Cantu converting the PAT.

The offensive, defensive and special teams units played well, and stepped up big time, as a group in big game situations.