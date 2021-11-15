Jags set up a Melissa rematch

Mirror report

MANSFIELD — The Midlothian Heritage football team took care of business in the bi-district round of the Class 4A Division I playoffs last Thursday night as they defeated Benbrook, 49-20, at Vernon Newsom Stadium.

Kaden Brown completed 10 of 18 pass attempts for 203 yards and three touchdowns for the Jaguars (8-3), who will face the 4A Division I No. 4-ranked Melissa Cardinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Southlake Carroll’s Dragon Stadium in an area-round rematch from the regular season. The Jags traveled to Melissa in Week 4 and were outscored, 48-28.

T.J. Pride caught four passes for 94 yards and two TDs for the Jags, while Xavier Moten and Stetson Sarratt also snagged scoring throws. Jason Barela, Mason O’Neal and Greg Johnson each found pay dirt once on runs.

On defense, Johnson and Trevor Atwell each led the way with 13 total tackles, Major Vaughn intercepted two passes and Jaryn Watson recovered a fumble. Dylan Riggins was 7-of-7 on PATs to improve to 47-of-49 on the year.

Heritage turned three first-half Benbrook turnovers into points in racing out to a 28-7 halftime lead. Brown had a 19-yard scoring toss to Sarratt and a 54-yard touchdown pass to Moten, while Johnson and Barela had touchdown runs before intermission.

The Jags scored on all three of their third-quarter possessions to put the game away. O’Neal had a 21-yard touchdown run and Pride had two touchdown receptions in the third period. The first Pride TD came immediately after Vaughn’s second pick of the game and went for 35 yards. The second came courtesy of freshman Carter Rutenbar for 34 yards.

Senior running back Harry Gonzales carried the ball 33 times for 136 yards and 2 TDs in a losing effort for Benbrook, which finished the season 6-5.