Gone in a flash: Kick return for TD takes wind out of MHS’ sails in playoff exit

GRAND PRAIRIE — Late in the third quarter Friday night, more history seemed there for the taking for the Midlothian Panthers.

Chad Ragle had just passed to Xavionte Jackson for a go-ahead touchdown and then kept for a 2-point conversion, and MHS was leading for the first time since the game’s opening minutes against rival Mansfield Summit in the Class 5A Division I region semifinals.

But Summit’s Tavare Smith took the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for an answering TD, and the extra point put Summit on top for good in a 28-20 final outcome at the Gopher-Warrior Bowl.

The loss ends the year for the Panthers at 8-5, but not before advancing to the third round for the first time since 1988 and only the second time ever.

Summit (10-3) advanced to the Region I final for the fourth year in a row and will take on another district colleague, Colleyville Heritage (12-1), on Friday at the Birdville ISD Fine Arts / Athletics Complex. The Jaguars a year ago qualified for the postseason at Midlothian’s expense and reached the state semifinals.

Ragle, a junior, shined against Summit, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown and passing for 135 yards and a score on 12-of-23 attempts.

Trailing by one, the Panthers still had time to answer but were denied on three fourth-quarter possessions.

MHS turned the ball over on downs at the Summit 40-yard line when Ragle was brought down a yard short; then after forcing a punt, the Panthers went on the move again as they got as close as the Jaguar 23 before three straight incompletions ended the threat with 2:40 remaining.

Orlando Scales’ 55-yard touchdown run made it 28-20, but appeared to bail out the Panthers, who were out of timeouts but were gifted 1:24 of clock to make a comeback with the game still within one possession.

However, it was not to be. MHS went deep into its playbook with a double pass attempt, but Jackson’s throw was intercepted by Summit’s Ahmaad Moses with 31 seconds left to seal the outcome.

The Panthers outgained the Jaguars, 392 yards to 236. De’ago Benson added 42 yards and a TD rushing, and Jackson finished with six catches for 66 yards and a score.

Ragle’s 8-yard run on the game’s opening possession put the Panthers on top with 5:47 remaining in the first quarter, but a 2-point conversion attempt was stopped. Summit answered and took a 7-6 lead on a quick 69-yard drive capped by a David Hopkins 5-yard carry.

The Jaguars widened the gap to 14-6 at halftime after a 26-yard pass rom Hopkins to Kerya Powell. The Panthers, though, opened the second half by executing an onside kick, and capitalized on Benson’s 2-yard run on fourth down to make it 14-12. Another 2-point attempt was brought short, keeping the Jaguars on top.