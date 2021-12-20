Panthers place 8 on all-district first team

Fresh on the heels of the program’s deepest playoff advance in 33 seasons, the Midlothian Panthers received numerous honors upon the release of the 2021 all-District 4-5A (Division I) football team.

The Panthers finished the season at 8-5 overall and third in district play, and went three rounds deep in football for only the second time ever, ending with a 28-20 loss to eventual state semifinalist Mansfield Summit.

MHS had four players named first-team offense by the coaches in the district. Junior running back Jordan Richburg was chosen after finishing with 712 yards on 87 carries, with six touchdowns. Three linemen — left guard Cole Quigley, center Mikail Denton and right guard Brock Cavender — are also first-teamers.

Cavender, a senior, is a 3-year first-team all district player and was Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore, and in addition was named second-team Academic All-State.

Four Panthers — senior linebacker Tylor Knighton, junior safety Carsen Bates and junior defensive tackles Kade Tompkins and Bryce Starlin — were voted first-team defense.

Bates finished the season with 63 tackles, 21 assists and three interceptions, while Knighton was chosen as team co-MVP with 87 tackles, 40 assists, two Interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, and eight caused or recovered fumbles. Starlin recorded 43 tackles and 23 assists, and Tompkins had 58 tackles and 22 assists and was the team’s other co-MVP.

The second-team all-district list for MHS was featured by junior running back De’ago Benson, who led the team with 1,173 yards on 204 carries and scored 14 touchdowns. Other Panthers named second team were wide receiver Tae Jackson, right tackle Daniel Hesselguesser, linebacker Drew Colman, defensive end Braydn Smith, outside linebacker Marcus McLemore and cornerback Cameron Bates.

Honorable mention awards went to Panther defensive end Julian Lofgrin, defensive end Xavier Ruffin, cornerback Austin Lowe, running back Kaden Smith, quarterback Chad Ragle and wide receiver Bryant Wesco.

In addition to Cavender, joining the Academic All-State list from MHS are Colman and Knighton as well as Shelby Scarborough, Kolby Hill and Bryce Cruthers.