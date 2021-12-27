Football Jags earn all-district honors

After making it six playoffs in six varsity seasons, the Heritage Jaguars picked up numerous honors on the all-District 5-4A (Division I) football team.

Senior athlete / defensive back Greg Johnson was voted the district’s Defensive Most Valuable Player by the coaches in the district. Johnson finished the year with 110 tackles, four touchdowns, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, three blocked field goals and more than 600 all-purpose yards for the Jags.

Junior quarterback Kaden Brown, senior guard Conner Powell, junior running back Jason Barela, junior fullback Colton Kyle, junior center Hunter Trojacek, junior tackle Kasen Carpenter, sophomore wide receivers T.J. Pride and Stetson Sarratt were named to the first team on offense.

Brown will return in 2022 for his senior season after throwing for 2,601 passing yards, completing 72% of his throws. Brown also accounted or 1,085 rushing yards and 44 total touchdowns in 2021.

Pride ended the year with 55 catches for 775 yards and nine touchdowns, and Barela was a multipurpose player with 615 rushing yards, 420 receiving yards, 185 kickoff return yards and 14 total TDs. Sarratt added 25 receptions for 378 yards and five scores.

Kyle had nine catches for 80 yards and also played 35 snaps on defense with five tackles and one quarterback hurry.

On defense, senior defensive tackle Ben Eskins, senior defensive end Sam Sinclair, senior cornerback Chas Lavender and junior outside linebacker Brandon Thomas were named first-team all-district.

Eskins recorded 45 tackles (24 solo) with four sacks, and added a blocked punt or a touchdown and blocked another kick.

In addition, Sinclair and Henley Barnes were named to the Texas High School Coaches Association academic all-state second team. Powell, Trevor Atwell, Christian Molina and Sydney Woodward were honorable-mention academic all-state.

The Jags finished 8-4 and reached the area round of the Class 4A Region I playoffs in 2021. The team finished third in the district, behind 4A D-I state champion Stephenville and Waco La Vega.