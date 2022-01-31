New UIL alignment to be released Thursday

‘Twas the night before UIL realignment, and all through the state ….

Every public school in Texas knows what classification they will be in for the next two years starting in August. The final piece of the puzzle falls into place on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. when the University Interscholastic League announces the new football and basketball districts for 2022-2024.

Most North Texas head football coaches will be gathering at the Birdville ISD Fine Arts / Athletics Complex in North Richland Hills on Thursday to review the new alignment and to secure non-district games.

The one school in Ellis County that will make the biggest change will be Midlothian Heritage, which is moving to Class 5A in the new school year. Heritage, which recently underwent a major expansion and rezoning, submitted an enrollment of 1,512 students to the UIL on Oct. 29, which was “Snapshot Day” across the state, and will join Ennis High School (1,712) in Class 5A Division II football. Whether or not the two are paired together in the same district will be learned on Thursday.

Realignment takes place in 2-year cycles and has become a “Texas 3-step” in recent years. More attention has been paid to the first step, Snapshot Day, in October of odd years as followers of Texas high school football collect submitted numbers and project where the cutoffs will fall. Step 2 happens in early December, as the UIL announces the cutoffs and releases enrollment information, fueling another round of speculation on districts.

No other changes were made in classifications or divisions locally. Waxahachie High School will remain in Class 6A at 2,832.5 students enrolled.

Midlothian High, at 1,954 students, will remain in Class 5A Division I for football but will be paired with Heritage in all other sports, marking the beginning of a crosstown rivalry. For football, MHS will join Red Oak (2,034.5) in 5A D-I.

Life Waxahachie (990) stays in 4A D-I and Ferris (798) in 4A D-II. In Class 3A, Maypearl (376) was flirting with the divisional cutoff but stayed 14 over the dividing line and will stay in 3A D-I, while Palmer (341) came in 19 students under the line and will remain in 3A D-II.

In Class 2A, Italy (209) will stay right in the middle of 2A D-I. Avalon (83) and Milford (74) will stand pat in Class 1A (six-man) Division I.

However, some fellow members of districts in the area will be on the move, and this carries significant district implications for a few Ellis County teams.

Waco High, a colleague of WHS in District 11-6A, will drop to 5A D-I with an enrollment of 2,078; while Mansfield ISD, which has been paired with the Indians the last two realignment cycles, will have three 6A members in Mansfield High, Lake Ridge and Legacy. The UIL could keep this district intact, but the three-school MISD grouping could make it attractive for being sent in a different direction.

Mansfield Summit and Mansfield Timberview will trade places, with Summit dropping to 5A D-II and Timberview jumping to 5A D-I. Colleyville Heritage will drop to 5A D-II, and as previously mentioned, Mansfield Legacy will move up to 6A.

To the east, Ennis’ current District 8-5A (D-II) will essentially be blown up. Royse City and North Forney will both vault to 6A, skipping 5A D-I altogether; and Forney will move up to 5A D-I. Sulphur Springs, which was winless in football this season, will drop to 4A D-I.

Other noteworthy moves across North Texas include Highland Park to Class 6A; 10-time state champion Aledo to 5A D-I; longtime 4A powers Argyle and Melissa to 5A D-II; and eight-time state champion Celina to 4A D-I.