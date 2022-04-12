MISD announces UIL physicals

Mirror report

The time has come to get ready for the 2022-23 school year. Midlothian ISD requires all students, grades 7-12, participating in athletics, marching band, drill team, and cheerleading to have an annual physical and history form on file. Physicals are NOT required for pre-athletics/dance in 6th grade.

To make it easier for parents/students, Midlothian ISD has partnered with Baylor and Methodist to do mass physicals:

• Methodist Physicals on Saturday, April 23, located at the Midlothian Methodist Clinic from 8 a.m. - noon.

• Baylor Physicals on Saturday, April 30, located at Midlothian High School cafeteria from 8 a.m. - noon.

MISD will not accept any physicals for the 2022-23 school year unless it is dated after April 1, 2022, and it is on the required UIL physical form. Blank physical forms should be printed and taken to their medical care provider. The form may be downloaded online from the link below.

Midlothian ISD Athletics also has mandatory online electronic forms completed annually for all athletes in grades 7-12. These will need to be completed and submitted online only. Due to some sports still in season, we will not open the forms for submission until May 1, 2022. Do NOT do these online forms until after May 1 as we need to finish out the sports of the 2021-22 year

Please understand no student will be able to participate in any activity without the required paperwork as well as electronic online forms. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email greg.goerig@misd.gs.