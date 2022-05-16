MHS sets 2022 grid schedule

With the 2022 spring athletic season almost in the books, the Midlothian Panthers can turn their attention to a new football season that is only three months away.

The Panthers recently finalized their fall schedule, which will have a new look following University Interscholastic League realignment in February. The Panthers remain in District 4-5A (Division I) along with holdover rivals Red Oak and Cleburne, but the rest of the lineup is completely different.

The new district consists of nine teams, with Waco High dropping from Class 6A, Granbury sliding over to join, and four Central Texas teams — Killeen, Killeen Ellison, Killeen Shoemaker and Lake Belton — added to the circuit.

The Panthers will open the new season on Thursday, Aug. 25, with a non-district game against Arlington Seguin at MISD Multipurpose Stadium. The following Friday, Sept. 2, they will travel to Ennis for their second and final non-district game.

After their first 4-5A contest against Shoemaker in the first of two visits to Killeen ISD’s Leo Buckley Stadium, the Panthers will play another Thursday night home game against Waco on Sept. 15. Then after a road game at Cleburne, the Panthers will celebrate homecoming against Killeen High on Sept. 30.

MHS will travel to Granbury on Oct. 7, then will take its district bye on Oct. 14 to prepare for the final three-game push — home vs. Lake Belton on Oct. 21, at Ellison on Oct. 28 and the regular-season curtain-closer on Nov. 4 at home against Red Oak in the Battle of Ovilla Road.

All games will kick off at 7 p.m. The Panthers will also host a preseason scrimmage against Mansfield High on Aug. 18 at a time to be determined.

While sports is entering summer at MISD, not everything is wrapped up quite yet. The varsity Panthers’ spring game will be held Thursday at MISD Multipurpose Stadium. In addition, there will be summer camps, 7-on-7 football, and strength and conditioning activities all summer long.

Official practice begins for the Panthers on Monday, Aug. 8, but the squad will hold organized team activities starting on Aug.1.