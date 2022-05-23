Allen hires Wiginton to lead program

Shocking news greeted Heritage High School on Monday morning when Allen ISD announced that HHS head football coach Lee Wiginton has been named the new head coach of the Allen Eagles football program.

Wiginton, who is president of the Texas High School Coaches Association, departs after seven seasons at HHS — since the school’s opening — and 13 total seasons within MISD. He will take a total of 22 years of head coaching experience to Allen.

“I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to join the Allen ISD community and lead the Allen Eagles football program,” Wiginton said in an Allen ISD news release. “You can go just about anywhere in the nation and people will recognize the Allen Eagles name and the existing culture of excellence in academics and extracurriculars. I look forward to working closely with our coaches and administration to ensure our student-athletes have the tools necessary to find success during the school day, on gamedays, and in their personal lives.”

Wiginton has led the Heritage program to a 61-19 record since its inception in 2016. Heritage has won four district championships, four area championships, and also advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2019. Prior to Heritage, he was the head football coach and campus coordinator at Midlothian High School from 2010-15, and he served as the head football coach and athletic director at Mexia High School from 2008-10.

Wiginton’s resume also includes head coaching experience at Comfort ISD and Bosqueville ISD. He has been named District Coach of the Year 10 times in his career.

“Throughout Texas, Coach Wiginton is known as a respected leader among his peers who coaches his teams with class and integrity,” Kim Garner, Allen ISD director of athletics said in the release. “Coach Wiginton checked all the right boxes for Allen during the interview process: producing a solid plan of instilling a winning culture in every facet of the program, leading with innovation while also honoring Allen’s incredible traditions, and focusing on the importance of uniting our community by providing communication between players, coaches, parents, and stakeholders. We are very excited for the future of the Allen Eagles football program with Coach Wiginton at the helm.”

Wiginton earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Angelo State University and his master’s degree in educational administration from Texas State University. He was the 2020 recipient of the Coaching Beyond the Game Award from the Texas High School Coaches Association for positively impacting his team, school, and community.

His wife, Becky, is the director of college/career readiness and guidance in Midlothian ISD, and they have two children; Haydon is a sophomore at Texas Tech and on the football team, and Julia is entering her sophomore year in high school.

Wiginton was planning to meet with players and the coaching staff on Monday, and he will officially join Allen ISD on June 3.

Heritage becomes the fourth school in Ellis County that will have a new head coach on the sideline this fall.

Milford ISD recently hired Jose Cervantes as its new head football coach and athletic director after Isaac Wells stepped down after one season. Cervantes comes to Milford from Strawn, where as the defensive coordinator he helped lead the Greyhounds to three Class 1A Division II state championships.

Two weeks ago, Maypearl’s Sam Riepe tendered his resignation after four seasons as head coach and AD and six years overall at his alma mater, in order to become the defensive coordinator at 4A Division I Waxahachie Life. The replacement process at Maypearl ISD is underway.

In late April, Rowlett co-defensive coordinator Lee Wilkins was hired to lead the Italy ISD athletic program. Wilkins has 23 years of experience in education and coaching, including seven years as a head football coach at Princeton and Kemp with a 46-24 record.