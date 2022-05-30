Community reaches out to help MHS coach fight

Mirror report

The Midlothian community is coming together once again to help a longtime Midlothian High School teacher and coach who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Coach Clif White was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Urachal cancer. It is at Stage 4 and his doctors believe it has possibly spread to his lymph nodes.

A GoFundMe page was established for White on Saturday with an initial goal was $10,000, but the total already stood at $10,036 on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the page was established.

His medical team has referred him to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston where they will form a game plan to start his fight.

“Clif is the hero of his two kids Maverick and Riggins Jo, soulmate to his beautiful wife Meagan, mentor to hundreds of students/athletes and trusted friend to all of us who are blessed to work with him at MHS,” said Coach Justin Hastings, who establish the GoFundMe page. “Coach White is a perfect example of all that is great about working or attending Midlothian High. He's hard working, passionate, enthusiastic and loyal. You would be hard pressed to find anyone on our campus who is more supportive or encouraging to those around them than he and if you know Clif, it usually comes in the form of a gif, meme or movie quote.

“Now it is our turn to show Coach White all the love, support and encouragement that he has shown all of us at one time or another.”

White is the head coach of the freshman Panther football team and also coaches the varsity offensive and defensive lines.

White graduated from Venus High in 2004 and the University of North Texas in 2008 with a degree in Kinesiology. He is entering his 15th year of coaching. Before coming to Midlothian, White was at Palmer High School where he coached defensive backs, QBs and running backs.

“Coach White is a phenomenal coach that helped me and supported me all throughout my freshman year,” former player Joey Moulton wrote on his GoFundMe page. “Without him, his hilarious sense of humor and strict but fun nature I don’t know what I’d be like today. Please get better Coach White.”