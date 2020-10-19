HHS golfers compete in first 2 tourneys

Mirror report

CLEBURNE — Heritage High School’s Maddie Sanders and Kodi Nolen finished 1-2 in the Cleburne Invitational this past weekend at Cleburne Golf Links.

Other leading golfers for the Jaguars were Trinity Conard, who finished 10th.

Last week at the season-opening Waxahachie Pink Out tournament at Thorntree Golf Club in DeSoto, the Jaguar girls finished third as a team with a score of 364, just five points behind Midlothian High and 23 points back of first-place Plano John Paul II. Sanders placed third, Nolen was fourth and Conard finished seventh.

In the boys’ division, Hank Germany of HHS tied for first and set the two-day Heritage scoring record with two consecutive 2-under rounds of 70. Germany posted an eagle on the 533-yard, par-5 11th hole in the tournament’s first round on Friday.