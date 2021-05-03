MISD girls headed to state tournament

The Heritage High School girls’ golf team will begin play on Monday, May 10 in the Class 4A state golf tournament.

The Jaguars’ squad of Kodi Nolen, Maddie Sanders, Trinity Conard, Cate Swize and Brynlea Caldwell will tee off in separate groups starting at 8:10 a.m. at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle. The second and final round will be on Tuesday.

The Jags won the Class 4A Region II championship on April 22 at Van Zandt Country Club. Nolen finished second, Sanders third and Conard sixth overall to lead the way. All three are juniors.

At district, all five HHS golfers earned first-team all-district awards as the Jags won their fifth consecutive district golf championship (with COVID-19 nixing a chance for a sixth in 2020).

Also repping Midlothian ISD at state will be Midlothian High School senior Tiffany Cao, who will compete in the Class 5A girls’ tournament at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown on Monday as an individual medalist. Cao will tee off with the first group to start the first round at 8 a.m. on Monday, with the second and final round on Tuesday.

Cao dominated the field to win the Class 5A Region II tournament on April 20. At the District 14-5A tournament at Southern Oaks on March 29-30, Cao shot a career-low 8-under-par 64 on the first day and even made a hole-in-one on No. 3 en route to the district crown.

HHS’ Young state-bound

Junior Jaelee Young of Heritage High School will take on Brooke Runyan of Devine in the Class 4A girls’ singles quarterfinals on May 20 at the UIL state tennis tournament. Young will be the only Ellis County tennis representative at state.

Young won girls’ singles championships on April 14 at the District 11-4A tournament and on April 27 at the Class 4A Region II tournament. The HHS boys’ doubles team of Gabe Bell and Nate Sandidge narrowly missed a state tournament berth of their own, finishing third at regionals.

Young won 17 matches in the 2020 fall season and was named girls’ district Most Valuable Player.