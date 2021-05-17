MISD golfers bring home state medals

Mirror report

Midlothian High School senior Tiffany Cao finished with a Class 5A silver medal and Heritage High School junior Kodi Nolen won an individual bronze in 4A following last Tuesday’s final round of their respective University Interscholastic League state golf tournaments.

In a very close finish, Cao ended the final day with a round-best 71 to place second by one stroke in back of Granbury’s Mason Lewis at the Class 5A girls’ state tournament at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown. Julia Vollmer of San Antonio Alamo Heights was third at 142, just one stroke behind Cao.

Cao ended last Monday’s first round with a 2-under-par 70, tied for third place with Vollmer and Remington Isaac of Montgomery and two strokes behind co-leaders Summer Lee of Frisco Lebanon Trail and Lewis, who each carded a 68.

Cao dominated the field to win the Class 5A Region II tournament on April 20, qualifying for state as an individual medalist. At the District 14-5A tournament at Southern Oaks on March 29-30, Cao shot a career-low 8-under-par 64 on the first day and even made a hole-in-one on No. 3 en route to the district crown.

In the 4A tournament, meanwhile, the Jaguars’ team of Nolen, Maddie Sanders, Trinity Conard, Cate Swize and Brynlea Caldwell finished fourth in the 4A girls’ state tournament at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle. Nolen finished with a 27-hole total of 111 after Tuesday’s final round was shortened to nine holes, and Sanders tied for fourth place with a 27-hole total of 114. Both Nolan and Sanders were named first-team all-state.

Conard finished at 124, Caldwell at 144 and Swize at 147 to complete the team score.

As a team, the Jags finished with a total score of 489 after ending the first round within four shots of the lead. Argyle won a playoff with Andrews to win the state title with a total score of 475, and Lampasas was third with a 477.

After finishing the opening round in second place among individual golfers with a 73, Nolen shot a 38 over nine holes on Tuesday to finish third, one shot behind Mallory Matthews of Hondo, who carded a 110 to win the silver. Carrollton Ranchview’s Bohyun Park ran away from the field to win with a 99.

Argyle led at the end of the first round with a team total of 315 strokes, followed by Lampasas at 317 and Heritage at 219. Andrews was in fourth place at 326.

The Jags won the Class 4A Region II championship on April 22 at Van Zandt Country Club. Nolen finished second, Sanders third and Conard sixth overall to lead the way. All three are juniors.

At district, all five HHS golfers earned first-team all-district awards as the Jags won their fifth consecutive district golf championship (with COVID-19 nixing a chance for a sixth in 2020).