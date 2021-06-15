2021 Ellis girls’ golf team announced

The Midlothian Mirror is proud to announce its second Ellis County High School Sports Awards girls’ golf team as the 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars continues.

These student-athletes are featured in a graphic on Page A8 of this week's’s paper.

The Mirror staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for girls’ golf are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere Monday, June 28 at 7 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from 14 high schools within the county.

This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team and honorable mentions are being listed separately. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.

Golf selection criteria was based on placement in each championship tournament with consideration taken to previous awards won.

Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 Girls’ Golf Team are, listed alphabetically:

Golfer of the Year Finalists

Tiffany Cao, Sr., Midlothian

Kodi Nolen, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Maddie Sanders, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Team members

Brynlea Caldwell, Fr., Mid. Heritage

Tiffany Cao, Sr., Midlothian

Alya Carrillo, Sr., Midlothian

Trinity Conard, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Addison Crossland, Jr., Maypearl

Lindy Gaither, Soph., Midlothian

Tatum Mayfield, Jr., Midlothian

Kenley McElyea, Soph., Ennis

Kodi Nolen, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Maddie Sanders, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Cate Swize, Fr., Mid. Heritage

Krista Vasquez, Jr., Ennis

Honorable mention

Josey Austin, Maypearl

Natalie Camp, Maypearl

Katie Chester, Life Waxahachie

Braylee Coppock, Maypearl

Vanessa Garza, Waxahachie

Dakota Jones, Maypearl

Averii Hunter, Life Waxahachie

Imani Love, Life Waxahachie

Megan Maxwell, Life Waxahachie

Lily Sills, Midlothian