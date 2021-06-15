2021 Ellis girls’ golf team announced
Honorees listed for performance this spring; athlete of year to be revealed June 28
The Midlothian Mirror is proud to announce its second Ellis County High School Sports Awards girls’ golf team as the 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars continues.
These student-athletes are featured in a graphic on Page A8 of this week's’s paper.
The Mirror staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.
Finalists for superlative awards for girls’ golf are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere Monday, June 28 at 7 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from 14 high schools within the county.
This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team and honorable mentions are being listed separately. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.
Golf selection criteria was based on placement in each championship tournament with consideration taken to previous awards won.
Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 Girls’ Golf Team are, listed alphabetically:
Golfer of the Year Finalists
Tiffany Cao, Sr., Midlothian
Kodi Nolen, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Maddie Sanders, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Team members
Brynlea Caldwell, Fr., Mid. Heritage
Tiffany Cao, Sr., Midlothian
Alya Carrillo, Sr., Midlothian
Trinity Conard, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Addison Crossland, Jr., Maypearl
Lindy Gaither, Soph., Midlothian
Tatum Mayfield, Jr., Midlothian
Kenley McElyea, Soph., Ennis
Kodi Nolen, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Maddie Sanders, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Cate Swize, Fr., Mid. Heritage
Krista Vasquez, Jr., Ennis
Honorable mention
Josey Austin, Maypearl
Natalie Camp, Maypearl
Katie Chester, Life Waxahachie
Braylee Coppock, Maypearl
Vanessa Garza, Waxahachie
Dakota Jones, Maypearl
Averii Hunter, Life Waxahachie
Imani Love, Life Waxahachie
Megan Maxwell, Life Waxahachie
Lily Sills, Midlothian