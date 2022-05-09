HHS linksters hoping second time’s the charm

Mirror report

The Heritage High School girls’ golf team is back for another run at a state championship — and this time they intend to bring home a trophy.

The Jaguars will compete for a title at the University Interscholastic League Class 4A state tournament on Monday and Tuesday of next week at Legends Golf Club in Kingsland.

The squad of Kodi Nolen, Maddie Sanders, Brynlea Caldwell, Trinity Conard and Cate Swize are back to attempt to improve on their strong fourth-place state showing a year ago. They will tee off at Legends at 9:10 a.m. on Monday, with tee times on Tuesday depending on team placement.

Last year, the very same quintet was four shots out of the lead after Day 1 of the two-day state tourney and settled for a fourth-place team finish. However, Nolen and Sanders finished in the top four among individual golfers, with Nolen — who signed in December to play golf at Midwestern State University — placing third and Sanders — an Arkansas-Fort Smith golf signee — fourth.

At the Class 4A Region II golf tournament last month at Van Zandt Country Club in Canton, the Jags dominated the field, winning the team championship by 21 strokes over runner-up Bullard. Nolen tied for first place with a two-day total of 150, with Sanders placing fourth with a 154 and Caldwell coming in ninth with a 164.

At district, all five HHS golfers earned first-team all-district awards as the Jags won their sixth consecutive district golf championship (with COVID-19 nixing a chance for a seventh in 2020).

The HHS boys’ golf team, meanwhile, was tantalizingly close to making it to state but finished fourth at the Region II championships at Van Zandt Country Club, just missing out on a berth by eight strokes as a team.

Senior Hank Germany, a Midwestern State golf signee, finished in a four-way tie for seventh with a two-day total of 156, but had the misfortune of finishing outside the top three medalists from schools that did not make state as a team.