Jags take runner-up at 4A state tourney

Mirror report

KINGSLAND — The Heritage High School girls’ golf team and senior Maddie Sanders both won silver medals at the University Interscholastic League Class 4A state girls’ golf tournament last week at Legends Golf Club.

The Jaguars led Argyle by two strokes at the end of the first round last Monday, but the Lady Eagles shot a sizzling 303 on the second day to surge to the championship. Argyle had a total score of 620, followed by Heritage at 636, and Andrews was third at 658.

Sanders tied Mallory Matthews of Hondo with a two-day score of 148, then won on the first playoff hole to take second place. Sanders was four shots behind the gold medalist, Alexandra Hileman of Sunnyvale.

Heritage senior Kodi Nolen just missed the medal stand, finishing fourth. Nolan carded a 78 on the first day, but came back the day with a round of 73.

Last season, Nolen and Sanders finished in the top four among individual golfers, with Nolen — who signed in December to play golf at Midwestern State University — placing third and Sanders — an Arkansas-Fort Smith golf signee — fourth. The Jags placed fourth as a team last year, but brought all five team members back this year.

Trinity Conard had a tournament total of 155 to tie for eighth place. Rounding out the team total were Brynlea Caldwell with a 182 and Cate Swize with a 195.

At the Class 4A Region II golf tournament last month at Van Zandt Country Club in Canton, the Jags dominated the field, winning the team championship by 21 strokes over runner-up Bullard. Nolen tied for first place with a two-day total of 150, with Sanders placing fourth with a 154 and Caldwell coming in ninth with a 164.

At district, all five HHS golfers earned first-team all-district awards as the Jags won their sixth consecutive district golf championship (with COVID-19 nixing a chance for a seventh in 2020).

Maypearl competes at state

AUSTIN — The Maypearl Lady Panthers finished with a two-day total of 817 to finish in 11th place at the University Interscholastic League Class 3A state golf tournament last week.

Josey Austin led the Lady Panthers with a two-round total of 186, tying for 32nd place. Braylee Coppock shot 210, Dakota Jones 226 and Breece Brooks 229. Addison Crossland shot a first-day round of 102 but withdrew on the second day.

Wall won the team championship, led by gold medalist Shay West, who won a three-way playoff after tying with Pottsboro’s Alli Reily and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Katie Hart at 147.