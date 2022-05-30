Ellis County HSSA golf teams announced

Staff report

The Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the 2021-22 Golf Players of the Year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards.

The Players of the Year will be announced in a special section in both the Daily Light and Mirror to be published June 29 and 30 respectively. Nominees in other spring sports will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ellis County High School Sports Awards are part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

All nominees are listed below in alphabetical order.

Here are nominees for girls’ Golf Player of the Year:

• Josey Austin, Sr., Maypearl

• Breece Brooks, Fr., Maypearl

• Brynlea Caldwell, Soph., Mid. Heritage

• Trinity Conard, Sr., Mid. Heritage

• Braylee Coppock, Sr., Maypearl

• Addison Crossland, Sr., Maypearl

• Dakota Jones, Sr., Maypearl

• Kenley McElyea, Jr., Ennis

• Kodi Nolen, Sr., Mid. Heritage

• Maddie Sanders, Sr., Mid. Heritage

• Cate Swize, Soph., Mid. Heritage

• Krista Vasquez, Sr., Ennis

Here are nominees for boys’ Golf Player of the Year:

• Jagger Cole, Fr. Mid. Heritage

• Luis Coronado, Sr., Ferris

• Nolan De Los Santos, Sr., Life Waxahachie

• Hank Germany, Sr., Mid. Heritage

• Landon Johnson, Jr., Midlothian

• Johnathan Nguyen, Sr., Life Waxahachie

• Hunter Olson, Soph., Maypearl

• Jacob Ramirez, Jr., Maypearl

• Jhett Ray, Sr., Life Waxahachie

• Garrett Stanley, Sr., Life Waxahachie

• Easton Viator, Jr., Maypearl

• Andrew Woodard, Sr., Life Waxahachie