HHS’ Clark earns state honor

Heritage High School boys soccer head coach CaShan Clark has been named as one of the National Federation of State High School Association Texas State Coaches of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year.

The University Interscholastic League, in conjunction with NFHS, announced winners earlier this month in each sport.

“We are thankful for our outstanding coaches and educators, and proud to recognize these individuals for their exemplary service and continued success,” the UIL posted on social media.

Clark coached the Jaguars to a Class 4A state runner-up finish in 2019 and led them to the regional semifinals in 2018.

The Jags were likely headed for another deep playoff run in 2020, with a 22-3-1 record, a district championship and two tournament trophies before COVID-19 forced the shutdown of all sports in mid-March. HHS ended the season ranked No. 6 in Class 4A boys.

Clark is 69-17-3 at HHS and will begin his fourth season at the school when the 2021 soccer season begins on Jan. 7 in the Castleberry tournament. Clark was honored as the Daily Light and Mirror All-Ellis County boys’ soccer Coach of the Year in both 2019 and 2020.

A 2000 graduate of Alvarado High School who went on to Oklahoma State University, where he played defensive back in football, Clark spent nine years in law enforcement before making the career jump to coaching in 2016 in his hometown of Alvarado.