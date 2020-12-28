Kicking COVID aside: HHS teams aim for regional sweep, maybe more

For both the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams from Heritage High School, the sky appears to be the limit in 2021.

Both teams open the season ranked No. 1 in Class 4A Region II in the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches’ preseason polls. Both the HHS boys and girls were undefeated in district play last spring and had clinched district championships before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the University Interscholastic League to halt all games on March 13.

With only three graduates off the 2020 squad that finished 18-3-1 overall, coach Gerald Slovacek’s Jag girls appear to be loaded for bear as they take aim at a possible second 4A state championship in four seasons. The new season begins Jan. 7 with a game against Corsicana at 4 p.m. in the Waxahachie tournament at Lumpkins Stadium.

Plenty of scoring pop returns for the girls, led by junior Brynn Pollock, who was second on the team with 17 goals in 2020; senior Hannah Dorsey, who was right behind with 16 goals; and senior Rachel Allen, who added 15 goals and a team-high 26 assists. Senior Jaedyn Barela takes the place of graduated standout goalkeeper Megan McCarthy.

The Jags will also face Dallas Skyline on Jan. 8 at 8 a.m. and Saginaw Chisholm Trail on Jan. 9 at noon in the Waxahachie tournament. HHS will host the Heritage Frostbite Tournament Jan. 14-16 and will play in the Birdville Baggett Tournament Jan. 21-23. District play will begin on Jan. 26 against Venus at the HHS turf field.

On the boys’ side, the Jags finished 22-3-1 under head coach CaShan Clark before their season was also cut short by the pandemic. Their new season will open with the Castleberry tournament Jan. 7-9.

Six seniors graduated in 2020, but the Jags have a solid nucleus of returnees led by a total of 10 returning seniors.

Following the Castleberry tournament, the Jags will host the Frostbite Tournament Jan. 14-16 and will travel to the Anna tournament Jan. 21-23 before junping into district play against Venus on Jan. 26.