HHS girls survive first test of year

Mirror report

CLEBURNE — The Class 4A No. 1-ranked Heritage High School girls’ soccer team conceded their first goal of the season, but kept their record unblemished with a 2-1 non-district road victory over Class 5A Cleburne on Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first half, Cleburne’s Cadence Tucker scored on an assist from Tessa Scott for the first point HHS has allowed all year. But the Jaguars got second-half goals from Hannah Dorsey and Julia Burrows to secure the win. Rachel Allen assisted on one of the goals.

After hosting the Heritage Frostbite Tournament over the weekend, the Jags (4-0) were scheduled to travel to Aledo for another non-district match on Tuesday, Jan. 19. They will open the Birdville Baggett Tournament against Granbury on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 12:30 p.m., with tournament play continuing Friday and Saturday.

The Jags will open District 8-4A play Tuesday, Jan. 26 at the HHS turf field against Venus at 7:30 p.m.

The top-ranked HHS boys’ soccer team, meanwhile, also was to host the Heritage Frostbite Tournament. They will start play in the Anna tournament on Thursday, Jan. 21 and will take on the host Coyotes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22 in a season rematch. The Jags (4-1) will host Venus on Tuesday, Jan. 26 to begin district action at 5:45 p.m.