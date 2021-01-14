Panthers drop home match to Lamar

Mirror report

The Midlothian Panther boys’ soccer team lost their Senior Night game to Arlington Lamar, 2-1, Tuesday night at the MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

Conner Rodgers got the Panther goal from an Aidan Williams assist in the first half en route to a 1-1 deadlock at intermission, but Lamar got the eventual winning goal in the second half.

Eight Panther seniors were honored at the game: Ryan Tate, Johnny Hill, Juan Martinez, Nick Arenare, Eduardo Labrada, Will Blevins, Zeke Compton and Gio Tello.

After competing in the Aledo tournament, the Panthers (2-3) will do battle in the Grapevine ISD Tournament at Mustang-Panther Stadium starting on Thursday, Jan. 21. They will open against Mansfield Legacy on Thursday, then will take on Grapevine on Friday and Lewisville on Saturday. All three matches kick off at 1 p.m.

The Panthers will open District 14-5A play on Tuesday, Jan. 26 against Ennis at 5:30 p.m. at the Roesler Athletic Complex.

The Lady Panthers, meanwhile, were also to play in the Aledo tournament and are also entered in the Grapevine tournament starting Thursday, Jan. 21. They will face Grapevine on Thursday, Colleyville Heritage on Friday and Southlake Carroll on Saturday, with all three matches starting at 3 p.m.

The Lady Panthers will also open district play against Ennis at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at the Roesler Complex, immediately following the boys’ game.