MHS has tough prep for district

Mirror report

GRAPEVINE — The MHS Panther varsity girls drew Southlake Carroll, 1-1, to conclude the Grapevine Tournament on Saturday as Allyson Gibbs got the equalizer from an Emma Best free kick.

The Lady Panthers lost to Colleyville Heritage on Friday, 3-0, and also lost a hard fought match to Grapevine on Thursday, 1-0.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, the team fell to host Aledo in the tournament championship game. 1-0. Leading up to the loss, the Lady Panthers defeated Arlington Heights, 3-0, in Friday’s semifinals as Gibbs (Kennedy Husbands), Brooklyn Piper (Emma Best) and Nelli Villa (Presley Hoover) scored. Landry Combs got the shutout.

MHS fought off the gusty wind for a 2-0 win over Fort Worth Paschal to open the Aledo Tournament behind a brace from Abby Powers. The first came on an Addi Ball assist. The second was an unassisted free kick.

The Lady Panthers (3-3-3) head into district play on Tuesday against Ennis and on Friday against Red Oak, with each game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Roesler Athletic Complex. The Lady Panthers will travel to Corsicana on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Boys salvage draw

GRAPEVINE — The Midlothian Panther varsity boys’ soccer team finished the Grapevine Tournament with a 0-0 draw with Lewisville on Saturday, closing out an 0-2-1 run in the tournament.

Caden Hyndman and Zeke Compton split the shutout with the help of the Panther defense.

The Panthers lost to Grapevine on Friday, 3-1. The Panther goal came from Nathan Wagner with a Ryan Tate assist. They also fell to Mansfield Legacy, 4-0, at the tournament Thursday afternoon.

Last week, the MHS boys defeated Benbrook, 3-1, in the consolation final of the Aledo Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions on Saturday. Jan. 16. Aidan Williams and Wagner traded a goal and an assist to each other, and Nick Arenare added an unassisted goal.

Also in Aledo, the Panthers picked up a 1-0 win over Fort Worth Arlington Heights on Friday as Arenare had the winning goal on a Williams assist. Hyndman and Compton once again shared the shutout behind the solid Panther defense. The Panthers opened the tourney on Thursday where they fell just short to Haslet Eaton, 1-0.

The Panthers (4-6-1 overall) reset the odometer as they head into District 14-5A play, with a scheduled Tuesday match against Ennis and Friday’s game against Red Oak. Both are set for 5:30 p.m. at MHS’ Roesler Athletic Complex. The Panthers will travel to Corsicana on Tuesday, Feb. 2.