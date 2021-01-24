No. 1 Jag girls keep rolling

Mirror report

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — The Class 4A No. 1-ranked Heritage High School varsity girls soccer team stayed perfect on the season with an impressive 3-0 run en route to the Birdville ISD Jonny Baggett Memorial Tournament championship over the weekend.

The Jaguars opened the tournament with a 5-0 whitewash of Granbury on Thursday as five different players scored and five different players notched assists. Rachel Allen, Rose Giambruno-Fuge, Logan Berumen, Bailey Lamb and Jules Burrows all scored a goal each, and Allen, Hannah Dorsey, Brynn Pollock, Lamb and Ella Brown assisted on goals. Tanner Sorenson and Jaedyn Barela shared the shutout in goal with one half each.

On Friday, the Jags (11-0) controlled Burleson Centennial, 3-1, with goals by Allen, Sydney Dickson and Burrows, as well as an assist by Pollock.

HHS closed out the tournament title on Saturday with a 2-0 victory against host Birdville as Dickson and Giambruno-Fuge provided the netters.

Last week, the Jags continued their pre-district run on Tuesday night, Jan. 16, earning a 2-1 win at Aledo.

After controlling the match the first 20 minutes, the Jaguars fell behind when the Lady Bearkats countered and found the back of the net.

The girls battled back with the first goal coming from Berumen, with the assist from Pollock on a well-placed ball. The Jaguars took the lead for good, on another goal from Berumen, this time assisted by Dorsey with a well-placed pass.

The defense, consisting of Savana Conde, Brown, Paisley Mabra, and Joely Godfrey held strong, and goalkeepers Sorenson and Barela made some big saves to secure the win.

On the season, the Jaguars have scored 37 goals and conceded 4.

The Jags were scheduled to host Venus in their district opener on Tuesday. Because of a scheduled double district bye, they will follow with a long layoff before a road trip to Life Oak Cliff on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Boys compete at Anna

ANNA — The HHS boys’ soccer team was 1-1-1 in the Highway 5 Showcase tournament over the weekend.

The Jags routed Dallas Inspired Vision, 5-0, on Thursday before suffering a 1-0 loss to the host Coyotes, a team Heritage beat 1-0 the week before. Anna’s Diego Banda scored midway through the second half to break a 0-0 tie.

HHS followed with a 2-2 draw against Nevada Community.

The Jags (5-3-3) will travel to Kennedale on Friday for a 5:45 p.m. match before returning home to host Venus on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the HHS turf field to open district play. HHS will host Keene next Tuesday, Feb. 2, also at 5:45 p.m.