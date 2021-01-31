Jags blank Venus in district opener

Mirror report

Calvin Duggins scored two goals on a windy Saturday morning as the Heritage High School boys’ soccer team blanked Venus, 3-0, at the HHS turf field to open district play on a winning note.

Elliot Moore assisted on one of Duggins’ goals and added a goal of his own, while Noah May finished with two assists. Haydon Wiginton wound up with a clean sheet in goal.

The Jags (6-3-3, 1-0) were scheduled to host Keene on Tuesday. They will travel to Life Oak Cliff on Friday and will host Life Waxahachie at MISD Multipurpose Stadium, with both games set to start at 5:45 p.m.

Girls: Nolan Catholic 3, HHS 0

FORT WORTH — The undefeated run for the Class 4A No. 2 Jaguars came to an end on Thursday as TAPPS Class 6A power Fort Worth Nolan Catholic blanked HHS, 3-0, in non-district play.

The Jags (11-1) trailed at the intermission, 2-0, and conceded a third goal in the second half.

HHS had been scheduled to host Venus in their district opener last Tuesday, but the match was postponed and scheduled to be made up on Wednesday evening at the HHS turf field.

The Jags will visit Life Oak Cliff on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will host Life Waxahachie for their Senior Night next Tuesday at MISD Multipurpose Stadium, also at 7:30 p.m.