MHS edges Red Oak on late goal

Mirror report

Mariah Griffin got the game-winning goal, converting a Kennedy Husbands shot with 11 minutes left to break a 2-all tie as the Midlothian Lady Panthers held on for a 3-2 District 14-5A win over Red Oak on Friday night at the Roesler Athletic Complex.

Allyson Gibbs opened the scoring from an Addi Ball assist, and Husbands scored from a Gibbs assist.

Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers defeated Ennis, 3-0, to open district play at the Roesler Complex. Griffin had a brace from Ball and Neveah Higgins assists in the first half. Ball converted an Audrey Allen throw in the second half. Landry Combs and Samantha Longoria shared the shutout.

The Lady Panthers (5-3-3, 2-0) were scheduled to travel to Corsicana on Tuesday night. They will host Waco University on Friday at MISD Multipurpose Stadium at 7:30 p.m. and will travel to Cleburne next Tuesday night.

Boys win, draw

The MHS Panther boys soccer team drew Red Oak Friday evening at the Roesler Athletic Complex, 3-3.

Nathan Wagner had a brace for the Panthers with an assist each from Josh Forbes and Ryan Tate. Guiany Tello also scored from a Tyler Belk assist.

The Panthers opened district play by defeating Ennis last Tuesday evening at the Roesler Complex, 2-1. Tello opened the scoring from a Belk assist early in the second half, but Ennis got the equalizer on a penalty kick. Will Blevins calmly converted a Conner Rodgers pass for the game-winner 61 minutes into the match.

The Panthers (5-6-2, 1-0-1) were scheduled to travel to Corsicana on Tuesday evening. They will host Waco University on Friday at MISD Multipurpose Stadium at 5:30 p.m. and will travel to Cleburne next Tuesday for another 5:30 kickoff.