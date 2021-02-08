Jags bounce back, rout Life Oak Cliff

Mirror report

Still stinging from their first loss of the season the week before, the Class 4A No. 9-ranked Heritage High School girls’ soccer team took it out on Life Oak Cliff on Friday night, romping to a 10-0 road victory in their District 8-4A opener.

Logan Berumen and Brynn Pollock each scored two goals and added an assist to lead the onslaught for HHS. Kerry Scott finished with a goal and two helpers, while Rachel Allen, Sydney Dickson and Paisley Mabra each chipped in with a goal and an assist. Bailey Lamb and Jaedyn Barela added a goal each and Tanner Sorenson finished with an assist.

Barela, Savana Conde and Hannah Dorsey shared the clean sheet in goal.

The Jaguars (12-1, 1-0) were scheduled to play their Senior Night contest on Tuesday against Life Waxahachie at MISD Multipurpose Stadium, and were also set to make up a rescheduled game against Venus on Wednesday evening at the HHS turf field.

They will return to MISD Multipurpose Stadium to host Godley on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., and will travel to Alvarado next Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Boys split games

The Heritage boys played tough on Friday at Life Oak Cliff but fell on penalty kicks after regulation ended in a scoreless tie.

The Lions outscored the Jaguars in the shootout, 5-4.

On Tuesday, the Jags hosted Keene at the HHS turf field and routed the Chargers, 11-0.

The Jags (7-4-2, 2-1) were scheduled to travel to Kennedale for a non-district match on Wednesday evening. They will host Godley on Friday night at MISD Multipurpose Stadium, then will travel to Alvarado next Tuesday for the two schools’ “Teal Out” game. All matches will kick off at 5:45 p.m.