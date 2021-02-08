Strong week for MHS kickers

Mirror report

The Midlothian High School Panther soccer team traveled to Corsicana last Tuesday night and came home with a last-minute district win.

Down 1-0 at the half, Nathan Wagner found the back of the net to draw things even from a Guiany Tello assist. With 32 seconds left on the clock, Tello drew a penalty kick, which was neatly converted by Juan Martinez for the game-winner.

The Panthers returned home and defeated Waco University, 3-0, on Friday night at the MISD Multipurpose Stadium. Conner Rodgers got a brace from Martinez and Wagner assists. Jeremy Cundiff returned from an injury for a goal in his varsity debut from an Aidan Williams assist. Caden Hyndman and Zeke Compton shared the shutout.

The Panthers (7-6-2, 3-0-1) were scheduled to travel to Cleburne on Tuesday. They will draw the district bye on Friday, then will host Joshua next Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the Roesler Athletic Complex starting at 5:30 p.m.

Lady Panthers win big twice

The MHS Panther soccer girls honored their senior players and parents with an 8-0 win over Waco University on Senior Night on Friday at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

Chelsea Campos and Landry Combs shared the shutout.

Allyson Gibbs led the scoring with a hat trick with assists from Addi Ball, Nevaeh Higgins and Emma Best. The other Panther goals and assists came from Ball (Kaitlyn Wright), Mariah Griffin (Ball), Annaliese Martinez (unassisted), Taylor Thibodeau (Nelli Villa-Estrada) and Best (Kennedy Husbands).

The Lady Panthers also won, 6-0, over Corsicana last Tuesday. Griffin had a hat trick on assists from Wright (2) and Ball. Thibodeau scored from another Ball assist, and Villa added one from an Amanda Omehe assist. Higgins rounded things out with an unassisted goal.

The MHS girls (7-3-3, 4-0) were scheduled to travel to Cleburne on Tuesday. They will have an open date on Friday, then will host Joshua next Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the Roesler Athletic Complex at 7:30 p.m. after the boys’ game.