Jag girls rout Life on Senior Night

Mirror report

The Heritage High School girls’ varsity soccer team celebrated Senior Night in a big way with a 10-1 win against Life Waxahachie last Tuesday night at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

“Nice defending and keeper play, great team effort!” HHS head coach Gerald Slovacek said. “Thank you teachers for the cards and notes for the seniors, and to all that made it out!”

Leading the way was Brynn Pollock, who figured in exactly half of the Jags’ goals with a hat trick and two assists. Sydney Dickson added a brace, while Logan Berumen, Kerry Scott, Rachel Allen, Hannah Dorsey and Rose Giambruno-Fuge all found the net once.

Scott finished with two assists for the Jags, and Berumen, Allen and Riley Click had a helper each.

The Jags (13-1, 2-0) may have to wait awhile for their next action, as the recent winter storm coupled with a second round of wintry precipitation forecast for this week will put all action on hiatus.

The Jags have already postponed district matches against Venus, Godley and Alvarado. They are scheduled to travel to Venus on Friday and will have time to make up missed matches before their next scheduled contest March 2 against Life Oak Cliff.

The HHS boys, meanwhile, also have a queue of make-up games stacked up, with postponements against Kennedale, Godley, Alvarado and Life. The Jags have been idled since their last match on Feb. 5 against Life Oak Cliff, a shootout loss.

HHS (7-4-2, 2-1) still has a game at Venus slated for Friday night at 7:15 p.m., and next Tuesday against Kennedale at the HHS turf field at 7:15 p.m.