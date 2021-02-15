Guest gets 600th career win at Cleburne

Mirror report

CLEBURNE — On a cold and breezy Tuesday night last week, the Midlothian High School Panther boys’ soccer team fought their way to a 4-0 result in a game that marked head coach Austin Guest’s 600th win.

Aidan Williams opened the scoring with an unassisted finish in the first half. In the second half, the Panther goals and assists came from Conner Rodgers (Rocky Barrera), Guiany Tello (Barrera) and Williams, who earned his brace from a Juan Martinez assist.

Caden Hyndman and Zeke Compton split the shutout behind the stingy Panther defense.

The Panthers (8-6-2, 4-0-1) had an open date on Friday, which was a good thing because inclement weather called a halt to all outdoor activities. Tuesday’s fixture against Joshua at the Roesler Athletic Complex has been postponed.

MHS is scheduled to travel to Ennis on Friday and to Red Oak next Tuesday, weather permitting, to start the second half of the district schedule. Both matches will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

14-5A girls: MHS 3, Cleburne 0

CLEBURNE — Following the boys’ match, the Lady Panther soccer team used a late-game flurry of goals to take a 3-0 win at Cleburne.

Landry Combs earned the shutout behind the tenacious and relentless back four composed of Emma Best, Taylor Thibodeau, Audrey Allen and Amanda Omehe.

The Panther offense took charge late in the match with goals in the 63rd, 66th and 69th minutes from Kaitlyn Wright (Mariah Griffin), Nevaeh Higgins (Abby Powers) and Allyson Gibbs (Powers).

The Lady Panthers (8-3-3, 5-0) are in the same boat as the boys, waiting for the pitch to thaw out before they can resume play. Following Tuesday’s postponement against Joshua, they are scheduled for an in-county road swing with matches at Ennis on Friday and at Red Oak next Tuesday. All girls’ matches in the second half of the district schedule will begin at 5:30 p.m, followed by the boys.