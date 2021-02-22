Action resumes for MISD soccer teams

After almost a week and a half off the pitch because of winter weather, all four Midlothian ISD varsity soccer teams were set this week to resume action.

With more temperate conditions in place, the high-scoring Heritage High School girls will return to District 8-4A action on Friday afternoon against Venus at the HHS turf field starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Jags (13-1, 2-0) have scored a total of 20 goals in their last two outings against Life Oak Cliff and Life Waxahachie, but haven’t played since Feb. 9 because of postponements due to weather.

HHS’ girls will host Godley at MISD Multipurpose Stadium next Tuesday, March 2 at 7:15 p.m., then will travel to Alvarado on March 5. Beyond that, the rest of the schedule is to be determined as coaches will decide how to fit in a huge number of make-up games across the district.

HHS boys

The Jaguar boys were scheduled to end a 17-day layoff and return to action on Monday afternoon against Kennedale on the road.

The Jags (7-4-2, 2-1) have been idled by the weather and other reasons since Feb. 5, when they suffered a shootout loss against Life Oak Cliff after regulation ended scoreless. Like with their female counterparts, the tail end of their schedule is also TBD as the district-wide backlog of make-up games gets sorted out.

HHS will host back-to-back games at MISD Multipurpose Stadium against Life Waxahachie this coming Monday at 5 p.m. and against Godley on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. On Friday, March 5, the Jags will travel to Alvarado for a 7:15 p.m. kickoff.

MHS girls

It was two weeks since the district-leading Lady Panthers beat Cleburne, 3-0, in their last game, but the Lady Panthers were scheduled to end the layoff on Tuesday against Red Oak at Billy Goodloe Stadium as District 14-5A play resumes.

The Lady Panthers (8-3-3, 5-0) will host Corsicana at the Roesler Athletic Complex on Friday evening, then will travel to Waco University on Tuesday. Both matches will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

MHS was fortunate that one of the bad-weather days coincided with a district bye. The Lady Panthers’ only pending postponement will be made up on Thursday, March 4 against Joshua at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

Senior Allyson Gibbs leads the team with nine goals on the year, followed by classmate Mariah Griffin with seven. Junior goalkeeper Landry Combs has seven clean sheets in 14 matches played.

MHS boys

The Panthers’ situation largely mirrors the girls’ side, with a two-week forced break ending on Tuesday night at Red Oak.

The Panthers (8-6-2, 4-0-1) will host Corsicana at the Roesler Complex on Friday night, then will travel to Waco University on Tuesday for a pair of 7:30 p.m. kickoffs. The Panthers will make up their previously-postponed game against Joshua on March 4 at MISD Multipurpose Stadium as well.

MHS last played on Feb. 9 at Cleburne, taking a 4-0 win in a match that marked career win No. 600 for head coach Austin Guest.

Senior Guiany Tello leads the Panthers with seven goals on the year, followed by juniors Aidan Williams and Nathan Wagner with six goals each. Williams leads the side with eight assists on the season.

Keepers Zeke Compton and Caden Hyndman have shared duties throughout the season, with six total shutouts.