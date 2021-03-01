HHS girls reach double figures again

Mirror report

Playing their first match since Feb. 9 because of the winter storm, the Class 4A No. 7-ranked Heritage High School girls soccer team moved to 3-0 in District 8-4A play, and 14-1 overall on the season with a 10-0 home win vs. the Venus Bulldogs Friday night at the HHS turf field.

The Jaguars had goals from 9 different players on the night as they scored 10 goals for the third time in a row, although it's been almost a month since the last time. Those recording goals were Joely Godfrey, Paisley Mabra, Hannah Dorsey, Logan Berumen, Brynn Pollock, Sydney Dickson, Rachel Allen, Riley Click, and Bailey Lamb. Recording assists were Godfrey, Mabra, Pollock, Dickson, Kerry Scott, Allen, and Jules Burrows.

The shutout in goal was shared by Jaedyn Barela and Tanner Sorenson.

The team has scored 69 goals on the season and conceded 8.

The Jags were scheduled to host Godley at MISD Multipurpose Stadium on Tuesday evening. The final match of the regular season for the varsity girls will be this Friday at Alvarado at 7:15 p.m.

In place of the second half of district play, District 8-4A will hold a three-day girls’ tournament March 10-12 to determine playoff teams and seedings.

The Jaguar boys (7-4-2, 2-1), meanwhile, will visit Life Waxahachie on Friday at 7:15 p.m. and Godley next Wednesday, March 10, as the district has also reconfigured its boys’ schedule into a single round robin because of literally a month’s worth of missed games. The Jags haven’t been able to play a match since Feb. 5.

The Jags’ final game of the regular season will be Friday night, March 12 at home against Alvarado.