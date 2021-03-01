MHS varsity teams sweep Corsicana

Mirror report

The Midlothian High School Panther soccer program continued its district play Friday night at the Roesler Athletic Complex at MHS. The Panther soccer girls opened the night with an 8-0 victory over Corsicana.

In the high-scoring match, highlights included a brace by Kennedy Husbands and three Mariah Griffin assists, as well as long distance rockets from Brooklyn Piper and Nevaeh Higgins. Panther goals and assists came from:

1. Brooklyn Piper (unassisted)

2. Nevaeh Higgins (Allyson Gibbs)

3. Addi Ball (Amanda Omehe)

4. Abby Powers (Mariah Griffin)

5. Kennedy Husbands (Griffin)

6. Emma Best (Powers)

7. Husbands (Griffin)

8. Nelli Villa (Taylor Thibodeau)

The girls traveled to Goodloe Stadium last Tuesday and left with a 2-0 win over Red Oak. Landry Combs got the shutout behind the tremendous effort of the defensive unit composed of Taylor Thibodeau, Best, Omehe, Audrey Allen, Piper and Higgins.

On the attacking side of the ball Gibbs put the girls ahead 11 minutes in when she drove a corner kick just under the crossbar. Griffin sealed the deal with under two minutes left when she calmly finished a pass from Powers who had driven past the Lady Hawk defense after collecting a pass from Husbands.

The Lady Panthers (10-3-3, 7-0) were scheduled to travel to Waco ISD Stadium on Tuesday to take on Waco University. They will host back-to-back games at MISD Multipurpose Stadium against Joshua on Thursday and Cleburne on Friday, both at 5:30 p.m., before drawing a district bye next week.

14-5A boys: MHS 1, Corsicana 0

Following the girls’ match on Friday night, the Panther soccer boys battled Corsicana up and down the field for 80 minutes, leaving with a 1-0 result.

Guiany Tello got the game winner from a clever Ryan Tate pass four minutes into the second half, and the Panthers held on for the win.

In last Tuesday’s match, the Panthers drew Red Oak 1-1. Eduardo Labrada smartly finished a Jeremy Cundiff pass to earn the point with 30 seconds left in the first half.

The Panthers (9-6-3, 5-0-2) were also scheduled to travel to Waco University on Tuesday night, and will host Joshua on Thursday and Cleburne on Friday at MISD Multipurpose Stadium. All three matches will follow the girls’ games.