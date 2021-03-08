HHS girls tally goals in bunches

Mirror report

The Class 4A No. 6-ranked Heritage High School girls scored early and often last Tuesday night as they posted their fourth-straight double-digit scoring output at MISD Multipurpose Stadium, routing Godley, 10-0.

Jaedyn Barela and Tanner Sorenson shared the clean sheet in goal, along with team defense. Rachel Allen and Bailey Lamb finished with two goals and an assist and Logan Berumen also scored a brace for the Jaguars.

Brynn Pollock, Sydney Dickson, Hannah Dorsey and Jules Burrows each chipped in with a goal, Kerry Scott finished with a pair of assists, and Rose Giambruno-Fuge, Pollock, Dorsey and Riley Click had an assist each.

Friday night’s scheduled road game against Alvarado was canceled as the regular season draws to a close.

The Jags (16-1, 5-0) will take on Godley, Life Waxahachie and Alvarado on successive nights in the District 8-4A Tournament at MISD Multipurpose Stadium starting on Wednesday, with all three games kicking off at 7 p.m.