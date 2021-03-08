Lady Panthers salvage pair of draws

Mirror report

In spite of a pair of draws to snap their district winning streak, the Midlothian High School girls’ soccer team remains on track for the District 14-5A championship with a huge season-ender looming next week.

The Lady Panthers took the lead in the first half on an Allyson Gibbs goal from a Kennedy Husbands assist on Friday night at MISD Multipurpose Stadium, but failed to hold on as Cleburne equalized in the second half for the 1-1 final.

The outcome was their second draw in as many nights, as they tied Joshua, 1-1, on Thursday night in a make-up game at the Roesler Athletic Complex. The Panther soccer girls went ahead 1-0 on an unassisted Emma Best free kick before conceding on a penalty kick with 5 seconds left in the match.

However, last Tuesday at Waco ISD Stadium against the University Trojans, the varsity girls turned on the offense for a 10-0 shutout, taking a 6-goal lead only 17 minutes into the match.

Highlights included three Nevaeh Higgins assists, a goal and two assists by Abby Powers, a Gibbs brace, and a Camry Davis brace in her varsity debut. Taylor Thibodeau, Brooklyn Piper, Addi Ball, Audrey Allen and Presley Hoover each scored a goal, and Gibbs, Husbands, Ball, Jacqueline Cuellar and Kaitlyn Wright contributed an assist each.

The Lady Panthers (11-3-5, 8-0-2) drew the district open date for Tuesday and will close out the regular season with matches on Friday night at Ennis and next Tuesday at Joshua. Both games kick off at 5:30 p.m.

The Joshua clash will likely decide the district championship. The Lady Panthers have two more wins, but the Lady Owls (10-2-6, 6-0-3) still had a match in hand heading into this week.

Boys bounce back

The Midlothian Panthers bounced back from their first District 14-5A loss of the year with four goals in each half, rolling to an 8-0 shutout of Cleburne on Friday night at MISD Multipurpose Stadium in their final home match of the regular season.

Cayden Hyndman and Zeke Compton shared the shutout in goal. The Panther scoring was highlighted by an Aidan Williams brace and a trio of assists from Jeremy Cundiff. Guiany Tello had a goal and an assist as well.

Josh Forbes, Nathan Wagner, Conner Rodgers, Braeden Tidmore and Jacob Lemarr found the net for MHS, and Rocky Barrera, Ryan Tate, Gustavo Gutierrez and Johnny Hill gave out assists.

On Thursday night against Cleburne at the Roesler Complex, the Panthers lost 1-0 in a hard fought match where they had the lion's share of possession, but couldn't find the net.

At Waco University last Tuesday, the Panthers created numerous chances but were held at bay until the 65th minute when a cheeky Tate header converted a deadly accurate free kick from Williams. Wagner sealed the 2-0 victory in the 77th, finishing a well-placed Tello pass. The stingy Panther defense helped Hyndman and Compton split the shutout.

The Panthers (7-1-2 in district, 11-7-3 overall) will also end the regular season with road contests on Friday night at Ennis and next Tuesday at Joshua, both at 7:30 p.m.