Jags close out regular season with shutouts

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

Last Thursday and Friday night the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars closed out their regular season with an 8-0 win against Life Waxahachie and ended with a 5-0 victory against Alvarado to clinch the district championship for the fifth consecutive year.

In the Thursday night game against Life Waxahachie, the Jags scored early and often against the Lady Mustangs. Heritage opened the scoring when a Life defender was called for a handball in the penalty area and Logan Berumen buried the shot for a 1- 0 lead only 3 minutes into the game.

Berumen scored her second of the night in the 25th minute and Hannah Dorsey followed that with another goal 3 minutes later. Heritage continued to have their way with the Life team and added 2 more goals as the first half came to a close, as Rose Giambruno-Fuge made her mark on the score sheet at the 35-minute mark and Sydney Dickson made it 5–0 at the 38-minute mark.

The Jaguars did not take their foot off the gas any in the second half as they added 3 more goals by Dickson (2) and Payton Grimes (1) bringing the final tally to 8-0.

Heritage head coach Gerald Slovacek said that all in all they had a complete team game from the start. Both goalies, Jadyn Barela and Tanner Sorenson, posted a spotless sheet for the game and defenders continuously shut down everything that the Lady Mustangs could muster.

In the Friday night game, Heritage hosted Alvarado. Once again the girls were on a mission from the initial kickoff and controlled the game from every standpoint as Alvarado was not able to venture into the Heritage side of the midfield during the entire first half.

Heritage once again opened the scoring in the 15th minutes as Jules Burrows found the back of the net, that was followed 18 minutes later when Sydney Dickson blasted one past the Alvarado goalie. Rachel Allen closed out the first half scoring with minutes to go in the first half making the score 3–0.

Going into the second half, Brynn Pollock gave Heritage some breathing room as she found the back on the net 2 minutes into the half. Rose Giambruno-Fuge closed out the scoring when she slipped one past the shell-shocked netminder for the Lady Indians. Once again both Heritage goalies posted a clean sheet for the night and the defenders were able to keep the Lady Indians in check all night.

Heritage moved to 19-1 for the year and will play again next week, after Spring Break, in the starting round of the UIL soccer playoffs.