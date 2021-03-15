MHS soccer teams sweep Ennis

Mirror report

ENNIS — The Midlothian High School Panther soccer program traveled to Lions Stadium for district matches against Ennis Friday night.

The District 14-5A champion Panther soccer girls orchestrated a 7-0 shutout led by an Allyson Gibbs brace. The Panther goals and assists came from:

1. Allyson Gibbs (Nevaeh Higgins)

2. Mariah Griffin (Brooklyn Piper)

3. Gibbs (Griffin)

4. Addi Ball (Kennedy Husbands)

5. Abby Powers (Husbands)

6. Taylor Thibodeau (Annie Martinez)

7. Emma Best (Jacqueline Cuellar)

The Lady Panthers (12-3-5 overall, 9-0-2 in district) were scheduled to close out the regular season on Monday evening at second-place Joshua.

Later on Friday, the Panther soccer boys won a hard-fought match, 3-1 over the Lions. Goals and assists came from:

1. Aidan Williams (Jeremy Cundiff)

2. Guiany Tello (Williams)

3. Rocky Barrera (Conner Rodgers)

The Panthers (12-7-3, 8-1-2) also were set to drop the curtain on the regular season on Monday night at Joshua with the District 14-5A championship on the line. MHS was needing only a win or draw to clinch the title.

The Class 5A Region II playoffs will begin next week.