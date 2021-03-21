Double feature: MHS sweeps district soccer titles

Mirror report

JOSHUA — On Monday evening of last week the Midlothian High School Panther soccer program traveled to Joshua for the final matches of District 14-5A play, with both the girls’ and boys’ teams securing district championships.

The Panther soccer girls got a 2-0 win led by a nifty Bailey Wesco brace on her first match of the season. Mariah Griffin assisted the first after a great Allyson Gibbs service; Brooklyn Piper assisted the second.

The Panther back four, consisting of Taylor Thibodeau, Emma Best, Amanda Omehe, and Audrie Allen, along with several great Landry Combs saves earned the Panthers' shutout.

The girls finished district play as 14-5A champions with a district record of 10-0-2; 13-3-5 overall.

Meanwhile, the Panther soccer boys shut out the Owls 1-0, with the match winner coming from Jeremy Cundiff on a Juan Martinez assist after a great run by Conner Rodgers.

Cayden Hyndman and Zeke Compton split the shutout with the help of the stingy Panther defense.

The boys finish district play as 14-5A champions with a 9-1-2 record; 13-7-3 overall.

Both MHS soccer squads will play back-to-back on Friday night in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite. The girls open things up at 5:30 p.m. against Royse City, and the boys will follow against Forney at 7:30.